BYU Basketball Upset By South Dakota At Vivint Arena

BYU Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) goes to the hoop against South Dakota Coyotes guard Max Burchill (3) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Spencer Heaps, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball suffers a Shocking 69-68 loss to South Dakota at Vivint Arena. It’s the first loss at Vivint for BYU since 2007, when they lost to Michigan State.

South Dakota got up by as much as 21 points before BYU made a run to get back in the game. The Coyotes finished the last 10 minutes of action without a field goal.

South Dakota gets hot in the first half

20:00 – BYU is without two key starters Spencer Johnson (knee), for the third consecutive game. And they still are without Trevin Knell.

18:06 – Rudi Williams with a nice move off the dribble to the hoop, giving BYU its first lead of the game. BYU 6, South Dakota 5

17:45 – South Dakota star AJ Plitzuweit checked into the game. They missed the last two contests with a knee injury. Was seen wearing a brace on his left knee.

16:52 – Reserves Trey Stewart and Richie Saunders get some early runs, with Gideon George picking up two fouls. USD 7, BYU 6

15:27 – South Dakota has missed its last five field goals, but BYU hasn’t created much separation. BYU 8, USD 7

11:57 – BYU has a lineup on the floor of Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, Tanner Toolson, Noah Waterman, and Atiki Ally Atiki. With this lineup, who will lead the charge on the Offensive end for BYU? BYU 12, USD 12

11:37 – Plitzuweit buries a three to put the Yotes back in front. USD 15, BYU 12

10:33 – BYU is 0-for-7 from three after a record-setting performance here at Vivint against Westminster. USD 16, BYU 14

9:50 – The effort from Noah Waterman to try and save a loose ball was impressive. Waterman dove into the South Dakota bench. USD 16, BYU 14

8:45 – Yotes are starting to believe they can pull an upset. USD 21, BYU 14

8:25 – Fousseyni Traore knocks down a layup to end the Yotes run. Before Traore’s make, BYU had only knocked down one field goal in its previous seven attempts. USD 21, BYU 16

6:52 – The Yotes built up an 11-point lead. USD 27, BYU 16

5:27 – South Dakota’s Kruz Perrott-Hunt buries a three to put the Yotes at a game-high lead of 14. USD 32, BYU 18

3:45 – Jaxson Robinson knocks down BYU’s first three-pointer of the game. The Cougars missed their first 12 attempts. USD 32, BYU 21

2:46 – The Coyotes reeled off a 6-0 run after Robinson’s made three. USD 38, BYU 21

0.0 – USD 40, BYU 25

Notable Halftime Stats

South Dakota is shooting 62% from three in the first half. The Yotes knocked down eight of their 13 attempts. BYU was an abysmal 7% from distance, going 1-of-14.

BYU was outrebounded by USD in the first half, 21-17. Despite being an undersized team, BYU has only been outrebounded by two opponents this season (San Diego State and Westminster).

Two players from South Dakota are in double figures at the break. Kruz Perrott-Hunt leads the way with a game-high 15 points and guard Paul Bruns has 10. BYU’s leading scorer is Fousseyni Traore with eight.

One positive for BYU is turnovers. The Cougars have only committed five turnovers to South Dakota’s six.

According to ESPN’s win probability metrics, South Dakota has an 86.4% win probability at the break.

BYU makes a run but comes up short

18:50 – BYU scores the first four points of the half and the crowd starts to come alive. USD 40, BYU 25

18:32 – Tasos Kamateros hits a three to keep the crowd in a daze. USD 43, BYU 25

16:56 – Richie Saunders commits his fourth foul of the game. USD 47, BYU 29

15:00 – BYU begins incorporating some full-court pressure and it leads to back-to-back three-pointers from Dallin Hall and Gideon George. USD calls a timeout as the crowd starts getting loud. USD 49, BYU 35

12:49 – USD’s Kruz Perrott-Hunt knocked down a three that once again kept BYU at bay as they try to mount a comeback. USD 54, BYU 37

11:56 – Refs called a charge on Noah Waterman that fired up the Vivint Arena crowd of BYU fans. Fans wanted a flop called. Mark Pope wasn’t happy either. USD 54, BYU 37

8:52 – Refs are making their presence felt in this second half with 13 fouls already called. USD 60, BYU 42

8:49 – Noah Waterman knocks down a three. BYU keeps fighting, looking to get out on a run. USD 60, BYU 45

7:51 – South Dakota called for a goal tend on a Dallin Hall layup attempt. USD 60, BYU 47

7:13 – Traore missed a point-blank range shot at the hoop. Would have cut the deficit down to 11. Felt like a big miss.

7:08 – Gideon George fouled out of the game. USD 60, BYU 47

6:45 – Waterman buries another corner three. USD Coach Peterson Burns a timeout. BYU cuts the deficit to 10. USD 60, BYU 50

6:31 – South Dakota’s Perrott-Hunt was called for a dead ball contact foul, which resulted in a technical. It sent Dallin Hall to the foul line for two free throws. They made one of the two. USD 60, BYU 51

6:20 – USD’s Paul Burns knocks down two free throws to end BYU’s 12-o run. USD 62, BYU 51

4:19 – Dallin Hall missed the front end of a one-and-one. South Dakota hasn’t made a field goal in the last 5:49 of action. USD 64, BYU 53

2:56 – Trey Stewart steals the ball from Plitzuweit for a fastbreak layup. South Dakota’s field goal drought has reached seven minutes. USD 64, BYU 55

2:06 – Referees called a foul on Dallin Hall when the instant replay appeared to show the South Dakota ballhandler fell on his own. BYU Coach Mark Pope and the fans in attendance wanted a travel call. USD 65, BYU 57

1:19 – Pitzuweit called for an Offensive foul. He extended his arm towards Dallin Hall to create separation. USD 67, BYU 59

1:10 – Rudi Williams knocks down a corner three. Slowly but surely, BYU keeps chipping away at this thing. Rudi Williams now has a season-high 18 points. USD 67, BYU 62

23.2 – Traore knocks down two free throws to make it a one-possession game. USD 67, BYU 64

18.2 – Refs call a foul on Dallin Hall. Mark Pope didn’t like it. South Dakota then knocks down two free throws. USD 69, BYU 64

11.8 – Dallin Hall hits a layup for an and-one opportunity. They missed the free throw USD 69, BYU 66

9.6 – BYU’s full court pressure forces South Dakota to commit a turnover. The turnover goes under review. BYU ball

6.4 – Bruns misses two free throws. BYU then goes on the move with no Timeouts remaining. Rudi Williams rises up with a three and misses. South Dakota pulls off the upset.

Final: South Dakota 69, BYU 68

