BYU Basketball Unveils New Uniforms

On Tuesday, the BYU men’s basketball team unveiled new uniforms for the upcoming season. The new uniforms feature large “BYU” lettering in white font on the front, replacing “Brigham Young” in blue font from last year’s uniforms.

The new uniforms also include black trim surrounding the royal numbers and black trim surrounding the basketball logo.

