BYU Basketball Unveils New Navy Uniform

On Thursday night, the BYU basketball programs hosted their annual Midnight Madness event ahead of the upcoming season. As part of the event, the men’s basketball team unveiled one of its new uniform combinations: a navy away uniform with white and royal accents.

Credit: Twitter @BYUMBB

The Cougars will wear new uniforms this season. This was the second new uniform to be revealed. Last month, the men’s basketball team unveiled new home uniforms for the upcoming season. The new uniforms feature large “BYU” lettering in white font on the front, replacing “Brigham Young” in blue font from last year’s uniforms.

The new uniforms also include black trim surrounding the royal numbers and black trim surrounding the basketball logo.

Additionally, the mountain design on last year’s shorts is being replaced with a simple stripe down the side, and a new basketball with a BYU logo has been added to the front of the shorts.

2021-2022 BYU Basketball Uniforms

Last year, BYU wore four different uniforms. Every uniform template includes mountain designs on the shorts and “Brigham Young” lettering on the front.

1. White home jersey with navy trim

2. Navy away jersey with white trim

3. Royal away jersey with white trim

4. Black alternate jersey with royal trim

The BYU basketball team tips off its 2022-2023 season at home against Idaho State on November 7th. The first marquee Matchup of the season will take place only a few days later when BYU travels to San Diego to take on San Diego State.

BYU will begin conference play on December 9th with a road trip to the Pacific. A few games later, the Cougars will host Gonzaga in the Marriott Center on January 12th.

