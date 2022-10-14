BYU Basketball Unveils New Navy Uniform

On Thursday night, the BYU basketball programs hosted their annual Midnight Madness event ahead of the upcoming season. As part of the event, the men’s basketball team unveiled one of its new uniform combinations: a navy away uniform with white and royal accents.

The Cougars will wear new uniforms this season. This was the second new uniform to be revealed. Last month, the men’s basketball team unveiled new home uniforms for the upcoming season. The new uniforms feature large “BYU” lettering in white font on the front, replacing “Brigham Young” in blue font from last year’s uniforms.

