BYU Basketball Unveils New Navy Uniform With Royal Blue Trim

PROVO, Utah – It was a jampacked Midnight Madness for BYU Basketball in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The men’s basketball team unveiled a new uniform for the 2022-23 season during the event. It’s a navy blue jersey that also features royal blue trim. Somewhere, BYU football Coach Kalani Sitake has to be smiling seeing navy and royal mixed together.

BYU had Seniors Gideon George and Graduate transfer Rudi Williams unveil the new threads while standing inside BYU’s student section, The ROC. It was Williams’ first experience with the ROC at the Marriott Center. At first glance, the Coastal Carolina transfer appeared to be impressed.

BYU basketball Rolling out a new uniform identity

The navy blue uniform is the second new set in BYU basketball’s uniform identity for the 2022-23 season. Their other uniform is a white jersey that says BYU on the front, with royal blue numbers. BYU’s freshmen, sophomores, and juniors wore the new white unis during Midnight Madness.

The navy blue uniform’s shorts feature a Beetdigger Cougar logo on the vintage block Y.

A significant change from what BYU was rocking the previous six years. BYU’s uniform identity on the Hardwood Featured mountains on the shorts. The new white uniform, instead of mountains or the beetdigger logo, has BYU’s alternate basketball logo.

The 2022-23 season will be the last for BYU basketball in the WCC before they enter the Big 12 Conference next year. BYU is picked in a tie for third in the WCC with San Francisco. The Cougars open Mark Pope’s fourth year as head coach with a home game against Idaho State on Monday, November 7, at 7 pm

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper