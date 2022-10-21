BYU Basketball Transfers Receive NCAA Waivers

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball will have its entire roster available to play during the 2022-23 season.

In an era of players having a one-time transfer waiver, it can be easy sometimes to forget that there are transfers who still need waivers from the NCAA. Those transfers include players who transfer more than once before completing their undergraduate degree.

#BYU guard Jaxson Robinson received his waiver to play this season after transferring from Arkansas.#BYUHoops @kslsports pic.twitter.com/u9mb8seg9O — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2022

That was the case for BYU newcomers Jaxson Robinson and Noah Waterman. Both have made multiple transfers before arriving at BYU this off-season. Each has received waivers to be able to play this season for Mark Pope’s program.

“My expectation is I’ve got all these guys,” Pope said to KSL Sports. “That’s a huge deal for us because we’re a little bit undermanned anyway, so I’m super happy for these guys that they get a chance to play right away and super happy for our team.”

Jaxson Robinson is a former four-star prospect

Robinson, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound guard from Ada, Oklahoma, transferred to BYU from the University of Arkansas. A former four-star recruit, Robinson signed with Texas A&M out of high school, where he was the No. 67 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite ratings.

“I got cleared about a week or two ago. Coach [Pope] text me and let me know. So it was good to hear,” Robinson said to KSL Sports.

Robinson in 16 games last year, starting in four, for a Hogs Squad that advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. They didn’t see any playing time during that NCAA run for Arkansas.

Robinson has three years of eligibility in his collegiate career.

With Trevin Knell sidelined after undergoing shoulder surgery, there’s an opportunity for Robinson to be in the starting five when BYU tips off the 2022-23 season against Idaho State on November 7.

Noah Waterman gives BYU a stretch four

Noah Waterman, a 6-foot-11, 210-pound forward, comes in from Detroit Mercy. Waterman began his collegiate career near his Savannah, New York hometown at Niagara. The big man gives BYU a stretch four.

Last season at Detroit Mercy, he knocked down 42.1% of his three-point attempts during Horizon League play. Waterman has two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper