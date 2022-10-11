BYU Basketball to Play Stanford in “Secret” Scrimmage

“Secret” scrimmages in college basketball are common, and BYU will play one versus Stanford later this month. Jeff Goodman of Watch Stadium was the first to report the matchup, and multiple sources confirmed the matchup to me. The Matchup will happen Saturday, October 22 in Santa Cruz, California.

NCAA rules allow preseason “secret” scrimmages between Division One teams, but they must be closed to the public and the two participating schools are not allowed to publicize them, meaning no fans or media will be allowed. The team is allowed up to two preseason exhibitions/scrimmages. BYU will play Ottawa (Arizona) November second for an exhibition, and the Stanford scrimmage will be BYU’s second game they are allowed.

BYU played Cal in a secret scrimmage last year, meaning this will be the second consecutive year BYU goes to the Bay area.

Stanford is coming off a 16-16 season and 106 KenPom ranking. They return their top two scorers and bring in a top 50 recruiting class. They have eight players 6-foot-7 or above, so they will provide a nice test and gauge for BYU’s frontcourt that is thinner in height.

After Stanford, the first opportunity to see the team in action will be the blue-white scrimmage on October 26.