BYU Basketball: Takeaways From Blue-White Scrimmage

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball gave fans a sneak-peek at the 2022-23 team on Wednesday with a Blue-White scrimmage.

The white team secured the win, 78 to 65, after opening the game down 22-13. Here are some takeaways from the scrimmage.

Starting Lineups

The white team was comprised of players who had logged significant minutes at the Collegiate level. Grad transfer Rudi Williams was at point guard, joined by Gideon George, Fousseyni Traore, and transfer Portal addition, Noah Waterman. The lone young guy on the white team’s starting five was guard Trey Stewart, who played the shooting guard role.

The blue squad, coached by Assistant Nick Robinson, were primarily underclassmen. The starting five for the blue team was Atiki Ally Atiki, Jaxson Robinson, and BYU’s trio of returned Missionary freshmen in Dallin Hall, Tanner Toolson, and Richie Saunders.

Gideon George has made a leap in his game

After testing the transfer portal, then going through the NBA draft process, Gideon George showed glimpses of a jump in his game. The 6-foot-6 senior forward scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. His activity on the defensive end with back-to-back blocks and his work on the glass was a sight to see.

Being an undersized team this year, BYU is going to need George to come up big on the defensive end. Also, sitting courtside, it was clear George is a vocal leader of this BYU team.

Jaxson Robinson has effortless range

Arkansas transfer Jaxson Robinson has been a standout during practices for BYU. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound guard played sparingly for Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks program, but he seems poised to make a significant impact for BYU.

BYU players have told KSL Sports that Robinson has the same form on his shot from 35 feet as he would at 15 feet.

We saw a glimpse of that on Wednesday during the scrimmage. He pulled up from deep on a few of his three-point attempts. They finished the night attempting 11 three-pointers, knocking down only two.

Dallin Hall has Endless potential at BYU

Returned Missionary Dallin Hall impressed in his debut in front of fans. The former Fremont High standout scored 12 points, pulled down eight rebounds, and dished out three assists in 32 minutes of action for the blue team.

#BYU Coach Mark Pope at RM Dallin Hall: “He’s a really skilled player that’s got a huge upside and we expect great things from him.”#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/FXXMGHGT1X — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 27, 2022

BYU Coach Mark Pope noted in the postgame that he’s impressed with how Hall is holding up on the defensive end as a returned Missionary freshman.

Hall will be a contributor this season, but in the Big 12 era, he could be considered a foundational piece.

BYU basketball likes shooting the three

Between the blue and white teams, BYU jacked up 53 three-point attempts. That’s a good thing. The bad news? They only knocked down 14. Mark Pope wasn’t concerned in the postgame about the misses.

With BYU’s lack of size this year, it might be a team that lives and dies by the three. But they’ve got guys who can heat up. BYU guard Rudi Williams knocked down back-to-back three-pointers, showing his ability off the bounce to rise and fire from distance.

Spencer Johnson came off the bench

One of the noticeable players coming off the bench was Veteran Spencer Johnson. Throughout Johnson’s career at BYU, he has always come off the bench. Could that be the case again when BYU opens the season? I’d still lean towards Johnson being a starter when the season opens against Idaho State on November 7. But players like Jaxson Robinson make the battle intriguing.

