BYU Basketball Sets School Record For Threes In Westminster Win

Westminster Griffins shooting guard Joe Heath (25) dives to recover a loose ball ahead of BYU Cougars forward Gideon George (5) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (Spencer Heaps, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball defeated Westminster 100-70 at the Vivint Arena.

Five different BYU players scored in double figures as the Cougars improved their season record to 5-3 overall.

#BYU basketball playing at Vivint Arena this week. Tonight they host Westminster.#BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/Qf7o0xkaLb — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 30, 2022

BYU set a single-game school record for most three-pointers made with 19. They knocked down 51% of their three-point attempts against the Griffins. Jaxson Robinson led the way with five three-point field goals in his first five attempts.

Robinson finished the night 5-of-8 from distance.

The previous high was also set by a Mark Pope-coached team in 2020. BYU hit 18 Threes against Loyola Marymount.

Here’s a recap of the action from inside the Vivint Arena.

Starting Lineups

BYU (4-3)

G – Rudi Williams, 6-3, Sr.

G – Jaxson Robinson, 6-7, Soph.

F – Gideon George, 6-6, Sr.

F – Noah Waterman, 6-11, Jr.

C – Foussyeni Traore, 6-6, Soph.

Westminster (0-5)

G—Pierce Sterling, 6-2, Jr.

G – Taylor Miller, 6-2, Sr.

G – Donaval Avila, 6-3, Jr.

F—Lewis Johnson, 6-6, Soph.

C – Trey Farrer, 6-9, Jr.

First Half Updates

19:26 – BYU’s first field goal of the game comes from Noah Waterman operating in the post. If that area develops to pair up with his three-point shooting ability, that’s a nice combo. BYU 2, Westminster 0

18:10 – Waterman crossed over the defender that sent him out of the picture. He then knocked down a midrange jumper on the baseline. BYU 7, WMC 2

17:18 – Waterman keeps cooking. He hit a three-pointer to account for seven of BYU’s first 10 points. BYU 10, WMC 4

15:41 – Westminster’s Norm Parrish calls a timeout to stop the early Onslaught BYU is delivering. At the first timeout, Waterman has 10 points, while Jaxson Robinson has hit two three-pointers. BYU 18, WMC 4

13:43 – Westminster has knocked down five of its last seven field goals. BYU 22, WMC 11

11:22 – BYU is shooting 86% from the field. BYU 31, WMC 15

10:11 – Getting an early look at BYU freshman Tanner Toolson. Pope Rolling with a lineup that features Trey Stewart, Richie Saunders, Dallin Hall, Atiki Ally Atiki, and Toolson. BYU 31, WMC 16

7:56 – The hot shooting cooled off a little for BYU, but the defense is holding Westminster to 20% shooting from three. BYU 37, WMC 18

7:24 – Dallin Hall gets a friendly bounce on a corner three. Hall knocked down the first two Threes of his BYU career against Dayton last Friday. He has another two treys tonight. BYU 40, WMC 18

6:53 – The first points of Tanner Toolson’s BYU career come on a three-point make. BYU 43, WMC 18

3:02 – BYU is in cruise control, up by 34 points. BYU 54, WMC 20

2:13 – BYU reached 60 points in the first half for the first time since the 2014 Maui Invitational when Chase Fischer and crew blew out host Chaminade. BYU 60, WMC 22

0.0 – BYU closes the half at 63 points, three shy of tying the school record for most points in the first half. BYU 63, WMC 26

2nd Half Notes

BYU only made one field goal in the final 5:34 of action.

Trey Stewart led the way in the second half with 15 minutes on the court.

BYU scored on 45.7% of their possessions in the second half.

Final: BYU 100, Westminster 70

Final BYU Basketball vs. Westminster Tidbits

BYU Coach Mark Pope earns win No. 150 in his head coach career.

BYU knocked down 19 three-pointers to set a single-game record.

Tanner Toolson scored 10 points in his game as a Collegiate player.

BYU had 22 assists and only committed 10 turnovers.

