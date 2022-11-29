BYU Basketball Set To Debut New Black Uniform

PROVO, Utah – The fourth and final new BYU basketball uniform of the 2022-23 season has been released. As Rudi Williams teased in October at Media Day, it’s a black uniform.

BYU Unveiled the design of the new black jersey on Monday night. The Cougars will debut the jersey on the court on November 29 against Westminster at the Vivint Arena.

BYU now has four uniforms in its uniform identity this season. The others include a white, navy blue with royal trim and a royal blue uniform.

BYU basketball history with black uniforms

Black uniforms haven’t always been a fixture in the BYU basketball uniform scheme. The first black uniform for BYU hoops was under former head Coach Steve Cleveland in the 1997-98 season. BYU’s first game in black uniforms was an upset win over No. 16 New Mexico, 83-62.

Those uniforms in 1998 that said “Cougs” on the front lasted one season. Then 18 years later, BYU brought back black into the picture for a game against USC in the Staples Center. Black uniforms were then trotted out again during the COVID year in 2020-21.

BYU is 4-3 overall this season after completing the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas. They suffered setbacks to USC and Butler in the Bahamas but came back from 23 down to defeat Dayton, 79 to 75 in overtime.

This week, BYU will call the Vivint Arena home as they take on Westminster on Tuesday and then South Dakota on Saturday afternoon.

BYU vs. Westminster

Date: Tuesday, November 29

Location: Vivint Arena

Tip: 7 pm (MT)

TV: BYUtv

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM)

