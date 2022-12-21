BYU Basketball Rolls Through Lindenwood For Fourth Straight Win

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball continues its winning ways as they cruised through Lindenwood, 90-61. The Cougars are now up to four consecutive victories.

BYU didn’t overlook the new D1 Lindenwood Lions, as they took care of business. Four BYU players scored in double-figures led by Fousseyni Traore putting together a season-high 21-point performance.

Here’s a recap of how the game played out.

BYU closes out the first half on a big run against Lindenwood

18:26 – Dallin Hall buries a wide-open three-pointer. Shows a nice touch. BYU 5, Lindenwood 3

17:45 – Lindenwood has knocked down two early Threes and picked off a Steal that led to a fastbreak layup. LU 8, BYU 5

12:15 – The first media timeout was at this spot. BYU has put up eight three-pointers and only knocked down two. Lindenwood holds an early lead at the first break. LU 16, BYU 14

12:03 – Rudi Williams comes off the bench and instantly scores a bucket. BYU 16, LU 16

11:38 – Noah Waterman crossed over his defender and then knocked down a three. Nice move from the Detroit Mercy transfer. BYU 19, LU 16

9:16 – BYU is creating a bit of separation after another three from Waterman. BYU 25, LU 19

7:59 – BYU’s lineup on the floor was all reserves. They extended the lead a little bit. BYU 29, LU 21

1:45 – BYU is on a 20-4 run despite being (-4) in turnovers. BYU 39, LU 23

0.0—BYU 39, Lindenwood

Halftime notes

Two BYU players are tied for the scoring lead in the first half, Jaxson Robinson and Noah Waterman at nine points.

BYU committed a turnover on 25% of their possessions in the first 20 minutes (nine).

Only two BYU players that have checked into the game haven’t scored points. Those two are Atiki Ally Atiki and Tanner Toolson.

BYU is shooting 52% from the field and 41% from three.

BYU scores 51 points in the second half

17:39 – BYU reels off a 7-0 run capped by a Gideon George fastbreak layup. Lindenwood calls a timeout. BYU 50, LU 28

16:12 – Lindenwood’s Keenon Cole was called for a flagrant foul. Fousseyni Traore followed that by knocking down two free throws. BYU 55, LU 34

14:43 – Jaxson Robinson knocks down a corner three as BYU brings the tempo after Noah Waterman comes up with a blocked shot. BYU 60, LU 34

13:49 – The blowout continues as Fousseyni Traore throws down a slam dunk. Traore is up to 21 points. BYU 67, LU 41

11:33 – BYU has only committed two turnovers near the Midway point of the second half. BYU 69, LU 44

11:01 – Rudi Williams crossed up the defender and knocked down a three as the shot clock was expiring. The Marriott Crowd gave loud applause to the grad transfer guard for that play. BYU 72, LU 44

9:59 – Atiki Ally Atiki threw down a slam dunk with some authority at the rim. BYU 74, LU 44

9:14 – Richie Saunders was called for an intentional foul. Despite the limited ROC crowd’s best efforts, LU’s Chris Childs knocked down both free throws. BYU 74, LU 46

6:29 – It’s a dunk contest as of late in the Marriott Center. Atiki with a putback slam off a Rudi Williams missed layup. BYU 78, LU 51

2:05 – Rudi Williams knocked down a pair of threes to extend BYU’s lead. BYU 88, LU 61

Final: BYU 90, Lindenwood 61

BYU improves to 9-5 overall on the season. They close out the non-conference schedule on Thursday against in-state rival Weber State.

