BYU Basketball Releases Full 2022-2023 Schedule

BYU Hoops released its full, 31-game schedule Wednesday morning. BYU will play 15 non-conference games and 16 WCC games in its final WCC season before heading into the Big 12. You can see the full schedule below.

BYU has an exhibition November 2 versus Ottawa before opening the regular season Monday, November 7 versus Idaho State. Former Coug Kolby Lee is a new member of the Bengals squad.

Highlights of the schedule include a road game at San Diego State, 3 games in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas, a neutral site game versus Creighton in Vegas, and a home game versus Utah. BYU will also play D2 Westminster and South Dakota state in Vivint Arena.

Creighton is likely a preseason top 10 team and SDSU will likely open the season in the top 25. USC was a 6 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament and returns many of its key players from last season. Butler or Tennessee will be the second round opponent in the B4A, and BYU’s final game will come against either Kansas, Dayton, Wisconsin, or NC State.

Since BYU only has one exhibition game, they are also allowed one “secret scrimmage” game in the preseason. Last year BYU played Cal. Sources indicated to me that BYU is close to finalizing an opponent in October.

This year’s non-conference presents some good resume-building opportunities, but probably won’t have quite as many Q1/Q2 games as last season. BYU had several true road games in non-conference last season, but SDSU is the Lone true road game this year. BYU will need to do some damage in the first two months of the season if they want a shot at making the NCAA tournament.