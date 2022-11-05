BYU Basketball Player Preview: Tanner Toolson

Tanner Toolson

Height: 6 to 5

Weight: 195

Hometown: Vancouver, Washington

Previous School: Union High School

Class: Freshman

Tanner Toolson Player Preview

Tanner was the last of the three Scholarship returned Missionaries that came home this summer. He is the son of former BYU guard/coach Andy Toolson and cousin of Jake Toolson.

A late bloomer in high school, Toolson was named Mr. Basketball for the state of Washington by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association after a breakout senior season. The 6-foot-5 guard led Union HS to a 27-1 record and averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists. Toolson started his high school career as a 5-foot-6 freshman, was on the JV team as a sophomore, became an All-Region player as a junior, and then really came onto the recruiting scene during his senior year. Toolson was primarily a slashing guard before developing a reliable three-point shot as a senior.

Tanner came home from his mission with an ankle issue, which slowed his ramp up once he got on the court this offseason. He’s healthy now and showed well in limited minutes during BYU’s exhibition game, but he’ll be competing for minutes in a crowded BYU backcourt.

Season Expectations: Bench Player, Developmental Season

BYU’s roster is composed mainly of guards and wings, so I think Tanner will find it difficult to crack the rotation in year one. He can score the ball and will hit open shots, but his injury coming home from his mission put him a little behind BYU’s other RM guards Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders.

Toolson has great Bloodlines and developed rapidly as he grew in high school, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him take a jump at some point and push for minutes towards the end of the season or in future years. For now, Tanner can focus on getting back in shape post mission and staying healthy so he can jump into action if called upon.