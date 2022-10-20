BYU Basketball Player ‘Hacks’ Twitter To Unveil New Uniforms

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball continues to roll out its new uniform identity for the 2022-23 season. The uniforms with mountains on the shorts are out. BYU has been using those since the 2016-17 season.

In the buildup for the upcoming year, BYU’s last in the WCC season, they’ve been rolling out creative ways to unveil their new threads.

On Thursday, Graduate transfer guard Rudi Williams couldn’t wait to release BYU’s latest new uniform. So Williams, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, “hacked” the official BYU Men’s Basketball Twitter account.

I just hacked @BYUMBB 🥸 — Rudi Williams (@Rueadale) October 20, 2022

Once Williams completed his “hack,” he tweeted a video of BYU’s new royal blue uniforms for the 2022-23 season.

“What up, Cougar Nation! It’s your boy 3 checking in. Hey, I’m up to no good, bro. Honestly, I’m just going to leak these jerseys; I don’t care. I’m not going to make you guys wait. Come on, that’s no fun,” Williams said.

BYU basketball is up to three uniforms for the 2022-23 season

The new uniform is royal blue with “BYU” on the front. In addition, BYU basketball’s alternate ball logo is on the shorts.

Fourth-year head Coach Mark Pope tweeted in response to Williams’ hacked release, “A true man of fans!!! Get ready Cougar Nation [emoji].”

BYU has now unveiled three uniforms for the 2022-23 season. A white, navy blue with royal trim, and now royal blue. Yesterday, at media day, Williams told the assembled media that there would also be a black uniform.

The 2022-23 season will be BYU basketball’s last in the West Coast Conference before they move on to the Big 12 Conference, beginning on July 1, 2023. BYU’s final season as a WCC member tips off on November 7 at the Marriott Center against Idaho State.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

