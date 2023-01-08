BYU basketball bounces back with a 20-point win at San Diego

PROVO — BYU’s towering posts terrorized San Diego, and the Cougars shared their way to a bounceback win on the road in West Coast Conference play Saturday night.

Fousseyni Traore had 15 points, five rebounds and two blocks, and Atiki Ally Atiki added a career-high 12 points, two rebounds and a block in a 68-48 road win over San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Jaxson Robinson supplied 3 points, four rebounds and a career-high six assists for BYU (13-6, 3-1 WCC). Rudi Williams supplied 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Spencer Johnson had 10 points and five rebounds in his first start since suffering a knee injury five weeks ago.

Gideon George added 9 points, five rebounds and two steals for BYU, which out-scored the Toreros’ bench 29-0, assisted on 17-of-24 made baskets, and shot 51% from the field.

BYU led for all but two minutes of the game, taking control early with a 14-2 run in the first half and never looking back.

The Cougars scored 8 of their first 19 points in the paint and added the only two 3-pointers before back-to-back buckets by Williams gave BYU a 21-10 lead with 8:28 left in the first half.

BYU shot 44% from the field and 2-of-9 from 3-point range, and led by as much as 27-10 following a 13-0 run en route to a Halftime lead less than 48 hours after an upset loss at Loyola Marymount. The visitors held the Toreros to just 25% shooting, overpowering San Diego 16-10 in the paint with a 16-12 edge on the defensive glass.

Atiki doubled his lob tally from Robinson as the Cougars built up their second-half lead as high as 20 points and cruised to the finish.

Eric Williams Jr. had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead San Diego (8-10, 1-3 WCC).

This story will be updated.

