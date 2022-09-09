BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Roster Finalized

BYU Basketball’s roster has been essentially set since they signed Noah Waterman in June, and the school released its updated roster today with school now in session. The only realistic changes could come if BYU adds a walk-on from tryouts that they are hosting later this month.

BYU has 18 players listed on the roster — 13 Scholarship players and 5 walk-ons. This is up from 17 players that Pope carried in each of his first three seasons.

Below is a snapshot of each player on the roster. I did a more in-depth breakdown of the players and my Prediction of Rotations earlier this summer. For fun I’ll go tallest to shortest and list the Scholarship players first.

BYU opens the regular season November 7 versus Idaho State. The full schedule was released yesterday.

Scholarship Players

Noah Waterman, Forward — 6-foot-11, 215 pounds; Redshirt Sophomore

This will be Noah’s fourth year of college ball, but between the free COVID year and a medical redshirt from his freshman year at Niagara, he has three years of eligibility remaining. Noah can really shoot the ball and will be asked to be a stretch 4 for BYU. He needs a waiver to play immediately since this was his second undergraduate transfer, but he is expected to receive it.

Atiki Ally Atiki, Forward/Center — 6-foot-9, 213 pounds; Sophomore

Atiki was thrust into action last season and that should pay dividends as he enters his second year. He is one of the most athletic big men in college basketball and could take a huge leap on both ends of the floor.

Braeden Moore, Forward — 6-foot-9, 235 pounds; Freshman

A 3-star signee in the 2022 recruiting class, Moore will be asked to be a stretch 4 for this team and provide front court depth.

Jaxson Robinson, Forward — 6-foot-7, 200 pounds; Sophomore

Robinson committed to BYU in mid-June after stops at Texas A&M and Arkansas. He was initially a member of the 2021 recruiting class and a top 50 recruit. He graduated high school a year early and reclassified to the 2020 class, where he was a 4-star recruit and top 70 player. He’s only 19 years old and I expect him to be a major piece on this year’s team and in future seasons. He will mainly play the 2 and 3 positions and adds defensive versatility and perimeter shooting. Like Noah, he needs a waiver but is expected to get that.

Fousseyni Traore, Forward — 6-foot-6, 254 pounds; Sophomore

One of the best freshman out west last year, Fouss could easily lead BYU in scoring and rebounding. He’s a foundational piece for the program.

Gideon George, Forward — 6-foot-6, 210 pounds; Senior

Gideon Briefly entered the transfer Portal and had two NBA Draft workouts, but he is back at BYU for his senior year. If he can shoot the ball like he did the last 6 or so weeks of the season, he can absolutely be an all-conference type player.

Trevin Knell, Guard — 6-foot-5, 197 pounds; Junior

Trevin enters his fourth year in the program and is the only player that was on the roster during Pope’s first year. He had shoulder surgery last month and is aiming to get back for the start of the season.

Spencer Johnson, Guard — 6-Foot-5, 185 pounds; Junior

Spencer had a nice offseason and I see him starting in the backcourt alongside Rudi Williams when the season starts.

Richie Saunders, Guard — 6-foot-5, 200 pounds; Freshman

Saunders returned from his mission in May and sources tell me that he looked good in offseason practices. I expect the Sharpshooter to play his way into the rotation early.

Tanner Toolson, Guard — 6-foot-5, 190 pounds; Freshman

Another one of the RMs, Toolson was limited this offseason as he recovered from an ankle injury. He should be full go when the season starts, but it will be difficult for him to find minutes with all the backcourt players BYU has.

Dallin Hall, Guard — 6-foot-2, 180 pounds; Freshman

The last of the 3 RMs, I’ve heard great things about Dallin Hall this offseason. I expect him to get minutes at point guard as he tries to show that he is BYU’s point guard as they enter the Big 12.

Trey Stewart, Guard — 6-foot-2, 189 pounds; Sophomore

Trey didn’t get many meaningful minutes last year as he was just back from his mission, but I expect him to play this year. He is one of BYU’s best Defenders and Athletes on the team.

Rudi Williams, Guard — 6-foot-2, 195 pounds; Senior

The 5th-year senior will be BYU’s starting point guard after a nice year at Coastal Carolina. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season on 51% shooting from the floor and 45% from three. He doesn’t need to be Alex Barcello, but if he can be better than Te’Jon Lucas then BYU should be in good shape.

Walk-Ons

Tredyn Christensen, Forward — 6-foot-6, 235 pounds; Junior

The Utah native is a transfer from D2 Chaminade and former Snow College player. He’s an Athletic wing that gives BYU good experience as a walk-on.

Nate Webb, Forward — 6-foot-6, 210 pounds; Sophomore

A JUCO transfer from Umpqua Community College, Webb averaged 23.7 points and 7.5 boards last season.

Tanner Hayhurst, Guard — 6-foot-6, 210 pounds; Freshman

The Eagle, Idaho native committed to BYU before his mission and returned this offseason.

Hao Dong, Forward — 6-foot-5, 210 pounds; Freshman

The RSL Academy forward committed to BYU in late July. Dong grew up in China and spent much of his high school years in Spain learning the game of basketball.

Jared McGregor, Guard — 6-Foot-2, 185 pounds; Guard

A team manager last year, McGregor now has a spot on the team.