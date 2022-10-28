BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Jaxson Robinson

Jackson Robinson

Height: 6-7

Weight: 190

Hometown: Ada, Oklahoma

Previous School: Texas A&M, Arkansas

Class: Sophomore

Jaxson Robinson Player Preview

One of the top additions of BYU’s offseason, Jaxson Robinson brings two years of SEC experience to the team. Despite this being his third year in college basketball, Robinson is one of the youngest players on the roster at 19 years old.

Jaxson was initially a member of the 2021 recruiting class and a top 50 recruit. He graduated high school a year early and reclassified to the 2020 class, where he was a 4-star recruit and top 70 player. Out of high school Jaxson had offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Kansas StateOklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, Be Miss and more.

In two seasons for the Aggies and Razorbacks, Robinson played in 30 games (starting 8) and averaged 2.8 points on 38% shooting from the floor and 32% from three. One of his greatest strengths is his three-point shooting, which BYU will be counting on for Jaxson to feature this season. Jaxson was one of the top outside shooters in the country coming out of high school.

88% of Jaxson’s field goal attempts have been from three (71/81), so he will need to be a more efficient three-point shooter if he continues to shoot a majority of shots from there. Creating off the dribble hasn’t been a huge part of Jaxson’s games through two years, so in addition to three-point shooting he can also impact the game with his length on the defensive end. I anticipate him playing the 2-4 positions, so his defensive versatility can provide value even if shots aren’t falling.

Season Expectations: Potential starter, main rotation player

If you watched the Blue-White scrimmage Wednesday night, you saw that Jaxson isn’t afraid to shoot. There will probably be a game where he shoots 1-8 from deep and another where he shoots 5-8, so the key will be finding consistency and shooting in the high 30s from three. I could see Jaxson or Noah Waterman starting at the 4 based on what I’ve heard about offseason practices, but both players will be main pieces regardless. Depending on how Mark Pope wants to do things, he could go with a lineup with Jaxson at the two to give BYU more perimeter length. Jaxson may not be quite the ball handler and distributor to be the traditional two guard Pope values, but his shooting ability and defensive length could present matchup problems for opponents.

Jaxson is still very young and has a lot of potential, and now he should get an opportunity to showcase his abilities at BYU. If he can be a guy that shoots 36%+ from three and brings the effort on the defensive end then he will be an Absolute asset to this team. Jaxson still has three years of eligibility left, so this year will be an opportunity for him to gel with other young players prior to BYU’s Big 12 entrance.