BYU 1-on-1: Examining the Cougar football offseason Evolution and the possibilities for BYU men’s volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

1 / 4 New BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill (left) smiles as Cougar head Coach Kalani Sitake answers a question during the introductory press conference held at BYU on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Joey Garrison, BYU Photo 2 of 4 Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey) George Frey, Associated Press 3 / 4 The BYU men’s volleyball team celebrates a point in a match against Concordia Irvine at the Smith Fieldhouse on Friday, March 11, 2022. (BYU Courtesy Photo) 4 / 4 BYU’s Spencer Johnson (right) talks to a teammate before the start of a men’s college basketball game against Weber State on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Photography by Nate Edwards/BYU © BYU PHOTO 2022 All Rights Reserved [email protected] (801 )422-7322 Nate Edwards/BYU Photo ❮ ❯







BYU sports experts Darnell Dickson and Jared Lloyd address five of the big questions facing Cougar athletics this week:

1. What do you think of BYU football’s new defensive coaching staff?

LLOYD: Whenever you have to make big changes, it comes with big question marks. I like the amount of overall experience the new Cougar coaches have, which I think should enable BYU to be more versatile and flexible. I also think it’s critical for the Cougars to get guys like Justin Ena and Kelly Poppinga who are personally aware of the unique strengths and weaknesses of BYU and thus can be a resource for the group as a whole as they face those challenges. But while I think Kalani Sitake has done about as good a job as anyone could’ve asked when looking at the hires, I still will reserve judgment on just how good a group this is until I see the product they put on the field. I also don’t believe in rushing to conclusions. I’ll give this group at least two years to get their guys doing things their way before I’ll feel like I have enough data to truly evaluate their effectiveness.

DICKSON: Getting Jay Hill away from Weber State seemed like a pipe dream when this whole process started so BYU’s new defensive coordinator was a real coup. When the Cougars started looking for other defensive staff, the names of Kelly Poppinga and Justin Ena popped into my head and getting them on board is pretty big. Getting Sione Pu’uha out of retirement was kind of a surprise but I think it will pay huge dividends with the defensive tackles. Retaining Jernaro Gilford was a no-brainer with the work he’s done. So well done, Kalani, right? When he blew up the Offensive staff after the 2017 season, that seemed to work out pretty well. He’s done the same with the defensive staff heading into the Big 12, which I think will keep opponents guessing a little in preparation for the Cougars.

2. How many more transfers will BYU bring onto the roster for the 2023 season?

DICKSON: I would say at least three or four high-profile transfers are headed to Provo over the next few weeks. It’s a good thing BYU is increasing the amount of staff members in the football program because as much as recruiting has always been a year-round thing it’s even more time-intensive now. Teams have to not only Recruit high school Athletes but they have to mine the transfer Portal AND continuously Recruit players currently on the roster. I’m interested in how many middle-to-lower roster spots will change over as well. WIth the NIL deals for walk-ons, those spots become pretty valuable as the Cougars put together the 2023 roster.

LLOYD: We are down to four weeks remaining (two in January, two in May) for players to enter the transfer portal, but there are so many players who have already initiated the process (approximately 1,000 who have yet to commit or withdraw) it seems quite likely that BYU isn’t done adding players yet. I suspect the Cougars will find a few more who are the right fit and want the opportunities of competing in the Big 12. How many will be impactful? That’s much harder to guess. Transfers left their previous schools for various reasons, but those often impact the athletes at their next school as well. I think relying on transfers to solve all the problems on a team is asking for problems, so I don’t think BYU should bring in too many more.

3. Did BYU get the right guy with former USC and Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis?

LLOYD: I think Slovis is a talented athlete who has been through the ups and downs of college football, so he’s not going to be surprised by much at this point in his career. Is he the “right guy?” That’s a tough question to answer. I feel like he is a capable passer but he still needs to prove quite a bit to me before I’m going to get too confident. How well does he connect with his receivers? How long does it take him to fully grasp the concepts of the BYU offense? Can he stay healthy? Can they avoid costly mistakes? Even if Slovis is able to adequately answer those questions, the Cougars still need to rebuild the decimated Offensive line and get its Playmakers healthy and productive for Slovis to succeed. That’s an awful lot that needs to fall into place for Slovis to have a big year as the Cougars start Big 12 play — but I wouldn’t be that surprised if it comes together better than many fear.

DICKSON: I suppose BYU could have waited around to see if anybody better popped up, but that seems like a pretty dangerous game. You have a proven guy who is interested in coming to your program, why delay and maybe lose him in hopes of a bigger fish? Slovis struggled somewhat at Pitt but for reasons that make sense: His best receiver left for USC after spring ball and he had an Offensive Coordinator with a system that didn’t really fit his style. If we’ve seen anything, we’ve seen that Aaron Roderick can do wonders with quarterbacks, so I think Cougar fans should feel pretty comfortable that he will find a way to develop Slovis into a very effective thrower next season.

4. Can the BYU men’s volleyball team get back to its winning ways this year?

DICKSON: The Cougars weren’t in the preseason AVCA Top 15 poll that just came out, which is incredibly rare. BYU plays 10 of the top 15 teams this season, so Shawn Olmstead’s boys will have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves worthy. I think there is a lot of talent on this team and last year’s losing record has put a fairly large chip on their collective shoulders. Miks Ramanis, who played with the Lavtian national team over the summer, said he welcomes the doubters and that this year will be pretty fun. I believe him. The Cougars open play on Friday and Saturday at the Smith Fieldhouse against McKendree and No. 14 Lewis. Don’t miss it.

LLOYD: As Darnell pointed out, this is the first time in a long time that BYU comes into a season with virtually no outside expectations. Their ranking is so low that it means virtually nothing in the limited men’s college volleyball world. That means if this team can build off of 2022, embrace its underdog status and get some momentum, watch out. BYU did lose three key Seniors and replacing Davide Gardini certainly won’t be easy, but there won’t be the excuse of having so few Returners in 2023. The Cougars have pieces now who have played together and should mesh more effectively. Even with the quality of competition BYU will face, I’ll be disappointed if BYU doesn’t end up above .500 on the season.

5. Who has been the most valuable player for the BYU men’s basketball team so far?

LLOYD: I’m going to select the player who I think has been the most consistently effective for the Cougars all season long and that is forward Fousseyni Traore. Consider some of his season averages: 12.6 points (second on the team), 8.3 rebounds (first), 1.4 assists (tied for fifth), 13 total steals (fourth) and eight total blocks (tied for fourth). He has started in 16 of the 17 games this season and shoots by far the best percentage from the field (59.7%). Far too often when I’ve watched BYU play, the Cougars have struggled when they haven’t been determined enough to get Traore the ball in dangerous positions. Yes, there have been other players who have had big impacts on the team (Spencer Johnson’s toughness has been enormous) but I think Traore is the guy BYU simply can’t afford to lose for very long without seeing the season completely collapse.

DICKSON: That’s a very difficult question to answer. Rudi Williams leads the team in scoring (12.9 points per game) and Fousseyni Traore and Gideon George have played well lately. Spencer Johnson’s return has reminded Cougar fans just how important he is to the team. I read a stat in the West Coast Conference release this week that said during BYU’s seven-game winning streak, nine different players have contributed a double-figure scoring game. That’s really good balance and makes preparation for the Cougars very difficult. While freshman Dallin Hall has managed to hit a couple of late game-winners in the preseason, there really isn’t a go-to guy. That may develop over the course of the season. With that being said, I would have to say Johnson and his return is the biggest key for BYU to keep this winning streak going.

