Byron Young Receives NFL Combine Invite, Could Leave Tennessee Football

Tennessee is expecting a mass exodus this offseason. Several talented players, including edge rusher Byron Young, may be on the NFL ranks.

Young posted a message to his Instagram saying he received an invite to the NFL Combine. While he hasn’t officially declared, Young accepted an invitation to the Reeses Senior Bowl in December, all but ensuring he is on the professional level.

They tallied 37 tackles and seven sacks during the 2022 season. Young was one of the best pass rushers in the SEC, leading a talented defensive front in sacks for the second consecutive season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button