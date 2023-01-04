Byron Young Receives NFL Combine Invite, Could Leave Tennessee Football

Tennessee is expecting a mass exodus this offseason. Several talented players, including edge rusher Byron Young, may be on the NFL ranks.

Young posted a message to his Instagram saying he received an invite to the NFL Combine. While he hasn’t officially declared, Young accepted an invitation to the Reeses Senior Bowl in December, all but ensuring he is on the professional level.

They tallied 37 tackles and seven sacks during the 2022 season. Young was one of the best pass rushers in the SEC, leading a talented defensive front in sacks for the second consecutive season.

Young also finished second on the team in tackles for loss with 12. Linebacker Aaron Beasley led the team in TFLs with thirteen, with Young often helping win the line of scrimmage to allow Beasley to chase running backs.

While the Volunteers didn’t have an overly impressive secondary, Young and many others helped hide that glaring weakness at points. Tennessee won the line of scrimmage for months, giving them some strong defensive showings.

Scroll to Continue

Tennessee awaits decisions from several other players. Quarterback Hendon Hooker declared for the NFL Draft this week, with several other Volunteers waiting in the wings.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VolunteerCountry.