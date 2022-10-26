Byron Allen’s AMG, HBCU GO Partners with HBCU Basketball Association

What happens to an HBCU basketball player after his Eligibility ends and the NBA doesn’t call? Byron Allen’s HBCU GO and the HBCU Basketball Association plan to address the life after college basketball dilemma.

It’s been several years since the National Basketball Association drafted an HBCU student-athlete. Only Tennessee State alum Robert Covington remains the Lone HBCU player in the league. Quite a few have found success in the NBA G-League, semi-pro, 3-on-3, or even European and Chinese Leagues with the hope of one day having a chance in the NBA.

