Byrn named new North Platte High volleyball Coach

Shelly Byrn has been named the new head volleyball coach at North Platte High School.

Byrn graduated from NPHS in 1988, where she played volleyball for the Lady Bulldogs under Linda Carlson. She then went on to play softball at the University of Kansas.

Byrn stayed in Lawrence until 2003, when she returned to her hometown and became the head coach for North Platte St. Pat’s.

In 2009, Byrn guided the Lady Irish to their first state tournament appearance since 1985. That team led by Shelby Pieper and Megan Mayfield won their first round match against Bancroft-Rosalie before falling in the semifinals against David City Aquinas.

St. Pat’s then qualified for the state in back-to-back years in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, they lost in the first round to Hastings St. Cecilia. But that group with Brittany Lawrence, Shelby Allberry and Byrne’s daughter, Samantha, was just getting started.

In 2012, the Irish had their best season under Byrne, going 30-3. Their only regular season loss was a five set defeat at the hands of Sutherland. At state that year, St. Pat’s defeated arch-rival Hershey in the first round. But they lost to Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast in the semifinals and St. Cecilia in the consolation game for a fourth place finish.

The Irish returned to state in 2018, where they lost to Fremont Bergan in the first round. That was the end of Byrn’s tenure at St. Pat’s. She was selected to replace Steve Morgan, one of the winningest coaches in state history, as the head coach at Ogallala.

Byrne coached the Indians for three seasons. Ogallala posted records of 22-13, 24-11 and 25-11 from 2019-21.

A year ago, Byrn left Ogallala to return to North Platte. Her husband, John, became an Assistant principal at NPHS while Byrn signed on to teach physical education at Eisenhower Elementary.

Byrn takes over for Clancy Hammond, who coached NPHS for four years. The last two years were especially tough for the Lady Dawgs with respective records of 7-31 and 9-26. North Platte will lose their leading attacker, University of Nebraska-Kearney Recruit Carly Purdy, but they will bring back both of their setters, Trinity Vak and Abby Kaminski, for Byrn to build around.

