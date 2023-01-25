ByHeart acquires facility from DairiConcepts towards goal of scaling production capacity and increasing domestic supply of infant formula

ByHeart (New York City) has acquired the Allerton, Iowa facility of DairiConcepts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), the nation’s largest dairy cooperative. ByHeart will maintain the facility’s workforce and extend its benefits to all existing employees. This acquisition follows ByHeart’s recent acquisition of Cascadia Nutrition, both of which, combined with ByHeart’s Reading, PA manufacturing plant provides the company with sufficient manufacturing capacity to achieve its goal of feeding an estimated 500,000 infants each year. With these acquisitions, ByHeart will be able to scale production capacity of its infant formula and increase the domestic infant formula supply.

“Infant formula is a fundamental category and often the sole source of nutrition for babies. Since our launch, we’ve seen incredible demand for our product; the outpouring of positive feedback from ByHeart customers strengthened our Conviction to double down on our supply chain in order to provide families with safe and reliable nourishment for their babies,” said ByHeart CEO and co-founder Ron Belldegrun, in a press release. “When we started ByHeart seven years ago, we committed to taking the longer path and building from the ground up to serve as an example for how this industry can and should evolve. By acquiring these additional facilities, we are not only providing critical product to more families, but also further strengthening the vulnerable infant formula supply chain in this country.”

“Infant formula is one of the most value-added dairy products in the world. We at Dairy Farmers of America are committed to producing high-quality milk and dairy ingredients in a sustainable way while building relationships that leverage the value of dairy nutrition for infant formula,” added Martin Bates, president of DFA Ingredient Solutions. “We look forward to continuing to work with ByHeart, which we believe has the potential to unlock significant opportunity for our 11,500 family farmers across the country.”