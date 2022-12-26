Bye-bye snow! Michigan football will trade frozen temps for heat but cooler air is on its way to Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Michigan’s football team is in for a warm surprise Monday night.

The second-ranked Wolverines (13-0) will take off into Gloomy skies in Michigan with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, but they will be greeted with 70-degree weather when they land in Phoenix, Arizona at about 6:30 pm local time (8:30 a.m. ET)

Michigan Residents have been treated to frigid temperatures over the past several days with winds gusting more than 20 mph throughout much of the state. But as temperatures are predicted to rise in Michigan over the next week, a cold front is expected to hit Phoenix ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and No. 3 TCU (12-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Tuesday is forecasted to be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s, but Michigan might be practicing in the rain Wednesday as the Phoenix area is expected to get near a half an inch with temperatures not climbing above 50s.

There is a minimal chance of rain the next three days, including Saturday’s game, but the Highs will be in the low 60s. Of course, outside weather won’t matter for the game inside the climate-controlled State Farm Stadium.

But given the weather in Michigan the past week (especially when you lose power and can see your own breath in your own house like this Reporter did Friday), surely 60s sounds pretty appealing after what many in the Midwest have been treated to recently.

Check back later for more coverage as MLive will be at Michigan’s team arrival.

