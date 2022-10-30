Bye-bye ArtPrize: Grand Rapids community, artists bid farewell to competition that leaves Legacy

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — From Giant fire-breathing dragon sculptures to a delicately curated social commentary installation on the death sentence, ArtPrize has certainly given its attendees a lot to talk about during the last 13 years.

The talk about the artwork, the economic impact on the community and the opportunity to expose Grand Rapids to the world have left a lasting legacy. Organizers estimated attendance in the hundreds of thousands during the prime of the event.

Earlier this week, ArtPrize announced the end to its current structure, marking the end of an era for the international art competition that began in 2009.

While the future of ArtPrize’s next iteration is still uncertain, what is clear is that the annual event has left a large impact on Grand Rapids.

Since 2009, the prizes awarded to artists have totaled in the millions of dollars, offering exposure and acclaim. Some of the most popular pieces from ArtPrize have even stuck around the Grand Rapids area after the competition, like “Nessie on the Grand.”

Nessie, a 100-foot-long, 18-foot-tall Styrofoam interpretation of the Loch Ness Monster, placed sixth in the first ArtPrize competition. It quickly became a fan favorite, and was displayed at John Ball Zoo for several years before being recycled into a bench.

The 2011 ArtPrize public vote grand prize winner, Mia Tavonatti’s “Crucifixion,” now resides at the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids. The 13-foot-tall, 425-pound depiction of Jesus Christ dying on the cross is made of hand-cut mosaic glass.

Before it was installed at the Catholic Diocese, “Crucifixion” briefly resided at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

“That was actually stored in our Archives before it went to the diocese,” Dale Robertson, president and CEO of GRPM, told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. “It made it through the big loading dock doors with about an inch to spare. It was very memorable.”

Grand Rapids Public Museum Hosted ArtPrize entries outdoors for many years, participating as a venue in the annual fall event.

“From my perspective here as an arts and cultural institution, having many, many people drawn into the city to think about and look at art has been a wonderful thing,” Robertson said. “Having people look at things through that lens, it adds to an experience in a unique way and I hope it has opened some doors. I think ArtPrize has been such a positive thing.”

The format of ArtPrize evolved over the years, once boasting a $250,000 grand prize. In 2018, organizers announced ArtPrize would be hosted every other year, but that plan was derailed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the art competition returned in 2021, the grand prize for the public vote was scaled down to $50,000, and was eliminated entirely this year.

But since 2009, ArtPrize winners have gained fame in the art world, including the only repeat grand prize winner, Ann Loveless.

Loveless, a Frankfort, Michigan native, said she’s thankful for how the event changed her life.

“The biggest thing is that it gives artists a huge opportunity,” Loveless said. “After winning a prestigious Prize like ArtPrize, now you’re well-known nationally.”

Loveless, a quilter, won the public vote grand prizes in both 2013 and 2015 with quilts titled “Sleeping Bear Dune Lakeshore,” and “Northwood Awakening,” respectively. She said she’s still “riding that wave” of being an ArtPrize Winner nearly a decade after her first win.

“Instead of having to knock on doors and put myself out there, people just ask me to do things now,” she said. “Last year, the new Ambassador from Brussels asked me to display art in Brussels for a couple of years. ArtPrize just opens doors.”

As a Michigan resident, Loveless has visited ArtPrize every year. She said she’s hopeful the event will evolve into a new opportunity for artists.

“It’s just validated my creativity,” she said. “It seems like it’s evolved every year with new rules, so there’s been a lot of change. I think it’s been a wonderful thing and hopefully other art competitions will pop up from it. ArtPrize has always been such a positive thing for both the artists and the community.”

In a news release Thursday, Oct. 28, ArtPrize organizers announced the future of the event is in the hands of a partnership between Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the city of Grand Rapids and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University.

The partnership will create a new experiment that will “build on the legacy” of ArtPrize that includes an “incredible fall event.”

For Robertson, who has ties to all three of the partnership organizations, he said he’s confident the new “ArtPrize 2.0” will be enjoyable.

“The folks who are now responsible for it and the organizations who will chart the future, I was really pleased to see it,” he said. “I have great respect, so it’s like seeing three of your closest friends taking something over and I’m just cheering for them. Wherever it goes and what path they come up with, we should all feel really good that it’s in good hands.”

Rick DeVos, grandson of Amway co-founder Rich DeVos, founded ArtPrize in 2009.

Below is a list of the biggest Prize winners from each year of ArtPrize:

2009 public vote grand prize winner: Ran Ortner, “Open Water No. 24.”

2010 public vote grand prize winner: Chris LaPorte, “Calvary, American Officers, 1921.”

2011 public vote grand prize winner: Mia Tavonatti, “Crucifixion.”

2012 public vote grand prize winner: Adonna Khare, “Elephants.”

2013 public vote grand prize winner: Ann Loveless, “Sleeping Bear Dune Lakeshore.”

2014 public vote grand prize winner: Anila Quayyum Agha, “Intersections.”

2015 public vote grand prize winner: Ann and Steven Loveless, “Northwood Awakening.”

2016 public vote grand prize winner: James Mellick, “Wounder Warrior Dogs.”

2017 public vote grand prize winner: Richard Schlatter, “A. Lincoln.”

2018 public vote grand prize winner: Chelsea Nix and Mariano Cortez, “The String Project.”

2021 public vote grand prize winner: Christian Reichle and Monica Pritchard, “Before You Go.”

2022 artist-to-artist award winner: Brad and Bryan Caviness, “Creation, Destruction, Reflection.”

