By god, that’s 49ers tight end George Kittle’s music!

The National Football League continues to send its best abroad as Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers take on Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City for a “Monday Night Football” Divisional Clash and the final game of 2022’s International Series. The Niners jumped from eight to ten-point favorites on the news that Kyler Murray will miss this contest. Here are three player props on BetMGM I like in tonight’s game:

George Kittle over 41.5 receiving yards (-110)

Arizona covers tight ends about as well as a cocktail napkin, allowing the most receptions per game to the position (7.5), as well as the most receiving yards per game (77.8). Kittle has dominated his NFC West rivals, going over this number in six straight contests against the Cards. He’s averaged 76 receiving yards during that span and should continue his success Monday night against an Arizona defense that gives up huge plays and ranks 30th in success rate.

Jauan Jennings over 14.5 receiving yards (-110)

Jennings may not be the biggest cog in the Niners’ Offensive machine, but he’s been a key one, especially on third downs. Arizona Ranks 26th in opponent third down conversion percentage (44%), while San Francisco converts at the fifth-highest rate (45.6%). Jennings has cashed this prop in five straight games.

Fred Warner over 7.5 tackles + assists (-110)

Warner shows up in Kliff Kingbury’s Nightmares like Freddy Krueger. San Francisco’s star linebacker has recorded at least nine combined tackles whenever he’s faced Kingsbury’s Cardinals, averaging 11 tackles per game. McCoy averaged just 6.4 yards per passing attempt against the Rams last week, which isn’t too far from his career average of 6.6. Warner has eclipsed this number in four of his last six outings.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is averaging 76 receiving yards over his last six games versus the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, teamrankings.com, StatMuse, and rbsdm.com (garbage time removed).