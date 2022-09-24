Buzzmore Media wins the Mandate for the Bundelkhand Literature Festival 2022

Digital marketing & Public relations agency Buzzmore Media has bagged the PR Mandate for the Bundelkhand Literature Festival (BLF) 2022. The esteemed festival brings together literary figures from the fields of Hindi and Bundeli literature, dramatics, journalism, cinema and TV on one platform to discuss and deliberate on themes and issues pertaining to today’s world.

The 2022 edition of the annual Bundelkhand Literature Festival will take place from 14th October to 16th October. The BLF works to preserve the culture and literary traditions of Bundelkhand, which have been rich and distinctive since ancient times.

This three-day festival aims to take the literature, culture and art of Bundelkhand across the country.

Founder and festival director Pratap Raj said, ‘Buzzmore’s expertise and depth understanding of digital will be used to devise the digital and communications strategy and strengthen our digital presence for BLF. We are pleased to partner with Buzzmore Media. We are grateful to our long-time patrons, partners and associates for their continued support to the festival.

Speaking about the association, Jeetesh Vaishya, founder and managing director of Buzzmore Media Pvt. Ltd. said, ‘We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve and become part of the Greatest literary festival. We look forward to serving the digital and communications needs of the Bundelkhand Literature Festival and adding value to a noble initiative.’

As a part of the mandate, Buzzmore Media will be the official digital communication partner for the Nationwide event BLF 2022 with the remarks of helping strategic solutions for communications management and proposing ideas for the improvement of this festival as well. Buzzmore as a communication agency is amenable to presenting brand broadening, building a digital presence, and magnifying the organization’s position.

As a chief guest, the honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak is expected to attend the event. BLF shall be featuring a host of notable guests and speakers such as Maitreyi Pushpa, an eminent writer; Aalok Shrivastav, poet, film lyricist; Pawan Kumar, director of the Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan (Govt. of Uttar Pradesh); Sushmita Mukherjee, Bollywood actress and writer; Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, founder of Bachpan Bachao Andolan; Rajendra Singh, water conservationist; Deepak Dua, film critic; Saurabh Dwivedi, journalist, founder-editor of The Lallantop; Sonroopa Vishal, poetess, journalist, NDTV; Pankaj Chaturvedi, Editor, National Book Trust; Ashok Vajpeyi, poet essayist, literary-cultural critic and former chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi; Sanjay Dwivedi, DG, Indian Institute of Mass Communication and among others.

