“Buzzer Beater Was Just a Sick Goal..”: Ultimate Show of Resilience and Patience Energize NHL Fans All Over

Hockey has the ability to keep its audience on their toes when it comes to excitement. Often the intimidating matches secure a large number of viewers for their spine-chilling blitz. Recently, a match between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs created a fandom of its own.

Eventually, the match resulted in a 5-4, and the Maple Leafs succeeded over the Panthers. In a recent video of the game, fans were divided into two, supporting their teams. There were some arguments that they took to the comment section.

Ice hockey fans reacted to the Toronto VS Panthers game

Fans had trouble getting used to the results. Differences in opinions called for growing virtual tension. Albeit, the game amused the viewers and they flooded the comment section-

“Wow, what a game, this level of resilience and persistence is what we’re gonna need in the Playoffs if we want to make a good run this time.”

“That buzzer beater was just a sick goal. This game illustrates the resilience, effort, and skill this team consistently needs if they’re planning on hanging around in the playoffs.”

“Awesome game, you could feel the effort and energy.”

“That was a good game. I like these back Forth games good win for Toronto.”

“Hockey is the best sport ever. Just the fact that when someone scores they point to the passer (the assist) They know its cause of the passer they got that goal. Its so effing Canadian”.

The ongoing pressure and the tension between the teams invited spectators. Some thought the 5-4 result was not legit-

“Refs were Wildin in this one. Bad calls on both sides”

“Cup or no cup, we’re seeing one of the best Toronto Maple Leafs teams ever. Let’s not take this for granted.”

“Win or lose leaves will never fail to be in a groundbreakingly stupid yet entertaining game”

“You know the NHL isn’t going to add the extra 15 minutes of refs throwing money at Toronto”

Series of enticing matches

There are several other intriguing matches going on and the excitements are no less than this one. Philadelphia Flyers scored 19-19-7 and beat Anaheim Ducks with a 5-2. Nashville Predators passed Columbus Blue Jackets by 1. The games between Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres, Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken, and Arizona Coyotes and Detroit Red Wings definitely added to the thrill.

Hockey fans are now waiting for the high-voltage matches of the Penguins and Senators, and Bruins and Islanders. Keep watching this space for updates.

