Buzz for FSU football is building around Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State Graduate Assistant Cooper Williams grew up with Memphis football. There were good times, like those DeAngelo Williams Era in the early 2000s, and then rough days below Larry Porter.

In those down years, Williams would go to games with dad and his group of friends inside an empty Liberty Bowl. One contest, with maybe 5,000 people in attendance, pops told Williams to go across the facility and to yell at him from the opposite end-zone.

“Can you hear me?!?”

“Loud and clear,” Williams shouted back.

From a cavernous Bowl to a rowdy environment that Hosted College GameDay in 2019, Williams saw the growth of the Group of Five program first-hand as a fan, player, and assistant. Justin Fuente helped stabilize Memphis, but Mike Norvell took it to another level. And Cooper is witnessing a similar injection of excitement and energy again under Norvell as the Coach has Florida State and Tallahassee abuzz in a way that hasn’t been felt throughout this community in nearly a decade.

Matt Thompson, the managing partner of For The Table Hospitality, can’t recall the last time he felt this sort of atmosphere around the city. Seriously, he says that and people think he’s joking…but the College Town beer hall Township wasn’t yet adjacent to his staple bar/restaurant Madison Social when FSU last had a winning team with THIS type of hype around it.

“It’s nice to have positivity in the air,” Thompson said with a chuckle.

You can feel it all around town. It built in New Orleans when the fan base swarmed the French Quarter and greeted the team at its hotel with a vigor that’s stuck with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller a month later – “that’s what Florida State is. I mean, that’s what this whole fan base, the university and all of it is all about. Yes, it’s a special place, and something I don’t take for granted.” – and it followed the team back to Tallahassee as the wins mounted in a 4-0 start.

Fire trucks are honking above the practice field on Stadium Drive when the team is outside as a form of an auditory head nod. Go to a doctor’s office, and hear chatter from a couple of elderly gentlemen discussing the Wake Forest contest this weekend. Will the game be played with a pending hurricane? That’s what the manager of a Tallahassee institution Bagel Bagel wants to know. Fuller heads to Little League games to watch his sons play, and people want to talk about FSU football. When the Whataburger near Doak AND the one mile down the road off Apalachee both have cars wrapped around the drive-thru lane hours after the game, you know you’re cooking.

On a personal note, I haven’t felt this during a season (maybe before a season when hype trumped substance) since 2014, when you could go for a jog or walk and feel this palpable energy coursing through the city.

Tallahassee is undoubtedly more fun when FSU is winning, and you’re damn right it’s better for business. Not just Athletic departments or collectives or team sites like Noles247.

Ask Thompson, who opened Township after FSU’s 29-game winning streak, what it’s like when the team isn’t winning.

Or even when it is, and it isn’t fun, like in 2016 when leaks started to spring in the sinking boat that was the SS Jimbo.

“Even then they were making players sign promissory notes,” Thompson jokes. Not funny, however, was the bottom line. Declining interest in 2016, the crash-and-burn 2017 season that included multiple Hurricanes altering the schedule, then what Thompson called “the Willie Debacle” with apathy seriously setting in in 2018-19, and then a Pandemic year in 2020…for a business that only had success with Madison Social, the spinoffs of For The Table Hospitality were struggling.

“Jesus, what have we done,” Thompson recalled thinking to himself.

He’s seen what his restaurants do when the team starts 0-4, and now he has a direct comparison with FSU at 4-0. Thrown in Parents’ Weekend, and Thompson said last week was “a monster” from a business perspective. Employees are happier, writing down end-of-day reports in which they literally state “it feels good to have a winning football team.”

“They’re writing this because they’re dealing with great customers in great moods. Energy is obviously better, and money is a means to an end, but there’s just solid energy man, it’s welcoming,” Thompson said. “And honestly, I thank Coach Norvell.

“It really does matter to local business when FSU is doing well, or at least has the potential to do well. You don’t go into games thinking we’re going to go get our doors blown off, you’re not going to have a fan reading a book at the top of a stadium.”

Norvell sensed this energy rippling through campus last week ahead of a prime-time game against Boston College. The Seminoles, then 3-0, enjoyed a remarkable win in Week 1 over LSU in New Orleans and then a gutsy effort in a comeback bid over Louisville. A likable, high-effort group that found ways to win close games to open the year led to excitement and pride from a hungry fan base. Granted, it’s a fan base that’s been burned before by buying into hype in previous years.

Yet when Saturday’s contest against BC kicked off, the atmosphere reflected the confidence the Seminoles exhibited on the field. FSU scored on the opening kickoff return, and then recorded an interception that the offense turned into a touchdown on each unit’s first series to put the visiting team in its place before it even realized what happened. Swiftly, FSU made its statement to nearly 80,000 in attendance that the program is ascending yet again.

“I think when the community, when the fan base, they see a team that’s fun to cheer for, they see a team that’s working extremely hard to do things the right way and they care about each other, they care about what they represent, Norvell said.

That symbiotic belief just bounces back and forth, fueling both sides. Fans believe in players, players believe they’ll do well, and fans get rewarded. On and on the cycle goes.

And as everywhere around the program feels different, the expectation internally remains the same. Norvell, ever constant in his actions, has set a standard.

Williams smiles thinking about how Norvell has changed the environment around another university. He was walking out of the Figg Players’ Dining Room – known around campus as ‘The Figg’ – after breakfast and heard a video student who said “I used to get the shit scared out of me by Coach Norvell every time he yelled ‘good morning, but now if I don’t hear it I feel like I’m absolutely missing something.’”

“That’s an undergraduate student at Florida State,” Williams said. “Hearing that, it’s like, damn man, what it was when we first got here to what he’s built it into in terms of everyone buying in and everyone buying into the same identity and message, it’s pretty remarkable if you ask me.”

This doesn’t shock Williams, because he’s seen it before.

Yet he, like so many around the Big Bend city, can appreciate the drastic shift in just a few years.

“It’s cool because there are so many people who are results driven that they don’t understand the work that’s going on behind the scenes at practice, in the weight room, in the film room,” Williams said. “Now they’re actually seeing the product, seeing the result that everyone wants at Florida State and it’s starting to pay off for the kids, and then providing back for our kids with the atmosphere, it’s second to none.”