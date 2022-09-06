Buzz Edmonds, known as The Legend for golf ability, dies at 91

He was nicknamed “The Legend” for his prowess in golf over decades, but the name could also be applied to John Franklin “Buzz” Edmonds Jr. for his quiet demeanor, his humility, his kindness toward all and, of course, his competitiveness in sports, especially on a golf course.

During his 91 years Edmonds won too many golf tournaments to count, and played in the first US Junior Amateur Tournament in 1948 at Ann Arbor, Michigan. His dad, John Franklin Edmonds, drove him there, and the young teenager didn’t disappoint, winning the consolation bracket.

His golf began when a Bremerton High School friend (Edmonds graduated in 1949) asked him to go to Kitsap Golf & Country Club and play a round in 1945, when he was 15.

“His dad was a member of Kitsap and he asked me one summer day to go out and play golf,” Edmonds said for a story I wrote 10 years ago. “I told him I didn’t know how to play golf.”

They went and immediately fell in love with it.

The nickname came years later when a bunch of Kitsapers were playing at Black Butte Ranch in Bend, Oregon.

