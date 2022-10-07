Buyouts for college football coaches keep going up

For months, Texas A&M football fans have circled Oct. 8 on their calendars, the date they expected their beloved Aggies, led by Jimbo Fisher and the nation’s top recruiting class, to upset Alabama en route to their first 10-win season in a decade and take their place among national Championship contenders.

Instead, after two losses to unranked teams, A&M limps into Tuscaloosa on Saturday as a 24.5-point underdog to top-ranked Alabama, facing the near certainty of a 3-3 record that is the very definition of mediocrity and irrelevance in the national polls .

Frustration abounds among Aggie faithful who expected so much more.

But in a Twist of irony, Fisher’s Greatest job security amid widespread disappointment may be the record 10-year, $75 million contract he signed in 2017, when A&M lured him away from Florida State, which A&M proceeded last September to sweeten with a four- year extension that takes him through 2031 and an annual raise to $9 million to ensure that no Rival poached him.

Money is having a hard season in college football. Poor money.

All told, Fisher’s contract carries a $95.6 million buyout, according to USA Today’s annual salary database, should any deep-pocketed Aggie boosters insist on his firing at season’s end.

That simply won’t happen, in the view of Billy Liucci, an A&M Graduate and co-owner of Aggies website TexAgs.com, who is widely regarded as having his finger on the pulse of A&M power brokers and fans.

“There are a lot of disappointed people right now,” Liucci said in a telephone interview. “But in terms of a firing, that’s not going to happen. It’s just not. The guy is really good. A lot of megadonors are staunchly loyal to Jimbo. And common sense will prevail.”

The staggering guarantees of Fisher’s contract are the latest window on the wildly escalating price Universities are willing to pay for a Coach deemed capable of delivering a national championship — and the price some will pay to bail on a Coach the moment he fails to produce.

Playing with Monopoly money

Midseason firings were once unheard of in college football.

Today, the win-now mantra rules.

Through the first five weeks of this season, five Power Five coaches have been fired with buyouts exceeding $55 million, according to the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics.

Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst was the latest, ushered out after last weekend’s loss to Illinois dropped the Badgers to 2-3 — despite his overall record of 67-26 at the school. Chryst’s buyout, funded with private money, was $11 million.

That followed Nebraska’s $15 million buyout of Scott Frost; Colorado’s $11.4 million buyout of Karl Dorrell; Georgia Tech’s $11.3 million buyout of Geoff Collins; and Arizona State’s $8 million buyout of Herm Edwards.

During the 2021 season, eight Power Five coaches were bought out at a total of roughly $92 million, according to the Knight Commission, bringing the total payouts for not coaching — or “dead money” — to more than $140 million in the last season and a half.

Many expect Auburn’s second-year Coach Bryan Harsin to be next after getting routed at home by Penn State on Sept. 17 and another home loss to LSU last weekend. That would compound the dead money Auburn is still paying Gus Malzahn, whom it fired three seasons into a seven-year $49 million extension.

Dead money is just that: money that serves no purpose. Yet in an era of belt-tightening across higher education and the country in general, there appears no end to the money that big-time college football is pouring into coaching staffs.

“You hear Athletic directors say, ‘This is the cost of business,'” said Len Elmore, co-chairman of the Knight Commission, who is also an attorney and former NBA player. “But it’s really not. What it is, is that there is more money than ever available for them to throw at these coaches. With this windfall, it’s almost like ADs — and even the college presidents who okay it — are playing with Monopoly money. It’s just setting a trend that is spiraling out of control.”

The financial windfall Elmore refers to in college football comes from two primary sources: conference broadcast deals and the College Football Playoff that launched in the 2014 season.

Both revenue sources are trending in one direction: Straight up, with no end in sight.

In August, the Big Ten announced the biggest broadcast deal in college sports history — a seven-year agreement with Fox, CBS and NBC that is worth more than $1 billion annually.

Revenue from the four-team College Football Playoff currently represents roughly $500 million annually for each of the major football-playing conferences. The Looming expanded 12-team playoff could triple that annual windfall to $1.5 billion.

As a result, in the view of Jonathan Mariner, former chief financial officer of Major League Baseball, the line between the “amateur” model of college sports and pro sports has been blurred to near obliteration.

“The revenue sources are almost exactly the same in terms of luxury suites and seat licenses,” said Mariner, who is a member of the Knight Commission. “Every revenue element you find on the professional side, you now find in Collegiate sports, especially on the media side. And the same thing is also happening when it comes to coaches’ compensation.”

So how can college football put a lid on its runaway spending amid runaway revenue growth?

Some have argued that Congress should institute spending caps on facilities and salaries. But federal intervention isn’t the route the Knight Commission advocates.

With input from Mariner, the organization in 2021 proposed a new financial model for college sports that would include a system of disincentives, crafted and policed ​​by individual conferences, that would penalize member schools for excessive coaching compensation and buyouts.

The model is akin to baseball’s luxury tax.

Mariner explains: “In baseball, we put in place a luxury tax that basically says, ‘You can spend as much as you want. But the more you spend, the more it’s going to cost you in terms of other incentives and disincentives.’ “

Under the Knight Commission’s proposal, conferences would distribute more money to schools that invest in programs that directly benefit student-athletes, such as academic support, health services, mental health services, diversity and gender equity. Conversely, they would award less money to schools that overspend on multimillion dollar coaching salaries and lavish facilities.

Said Elmore: “I don’t begrudge anyone from trying to make a good living. But we have to keep this in context. We’re not talking about professional coaches and professional sports; we’re talking about college sports. These institutions are not-for-profit. So the funding has to go towards objectives and goals that are primary in their mission. And that primary goal has to be education, health and safety.”

‘They got their money’s worth, so to speak’

Meanwhile, the Aggies head to Alabama with May’s feud between Fisher and Nick Saban over who “bought” star players and who is the bigger narcissist largely put to rest.

Fisher’s offense is sputtering, and even ardent A&M fans view defeat as a foregone conclusion. According to Liucci, many believe Fisher is still the man for the job — an Offensive Genius whose Genius just hasn’t yet shown up on the field. And they’ll be watching, Liucci said, to see what changes Fisher makes as the season winds down.

As for Fisher’s record-setting contract in 2017, Robert Cessna, executive sports editor of the Bryan-College Station Eagle, believes it was a positive. With it, A&M thrust itself into the sport’s vanguard, he argues, setting a bar for salaries that other universities strive to match. Boosters poured millions into facility upgrades, and top recruits followed, culminating with the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022.

“There’s no doubt they got their money’s worth, so to speak, but now if you decide you have to make a change…” Cessna said, recapping the math with and without last year’s four-year extension and raise.

Buying out Fisher was a scenario no one considered when John Sharp, Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, presented Fisher with a national Championship plaque — with the year left blank — in February 2018. He hadn’t yet coached his first game, but that’s how confident the Aggies were that football glory was around the corner.

Fisher’s teams have gone 37-16 since.