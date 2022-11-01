Buyers Or Sellers? How Should the Patriots Approach the NFL Trade Deadline?

Agholor also has struggled with ball security this season, with two lost fumbles and a drop that led to an interception, and his salary has not been commensurate with his role and performance. He’s still owed $5 million, plus per-game roster bonuses, which would come off the Patriots’ books if they trade the 29-year-old pending free agent.

As for Bourne, his playing time has increased as the season has progressed, but his output has not. He’s played 92 snaps over his last three Appearances and was targeted on just three of them. Against the Jets, Bourne had no catches on one target in 54 snaps.

More than 80% of Bourne’s catches this season have resulted in first downs, but he has just 11 total on 15 targets. If he’s going to remain a depth piece in the Patriots’ wideout group, his 2021 production, affordable contract (his cap hit is less than half of Agholor’s) and extra year of team control (signed through 2023) would make him an attractive target for a receiver-needy team.

Parker’s knee injury could influence how the Patriots proceed with his position mates, but he reportedly is not expected to miss more than one game at most.

As for Wynn, he’s been the weak link in New England’s Offensive line this season, getting benched twice and then replaced in the starting lineup by Marcus Cannon against the Jets. He’s in the final year of his contract, and like Agholor, moving him would free up more than $5 million in salary cap space. Wynn’s lack of prototypical tackle size and 2022 struggles could weaken his market, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported he and Agholor both are “very squarely on the (trade) block.”

Running back Damien Harris also is potential trade bait following the continued emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson, but the Patriots’ lack of trustworthy depth at the position makes moving him less likely. Teams have called about Parker, Meyers and safety Jabrill Peppers, too, per reports.

The Patriots have traded away notable players in previous deadline deals, offloading Michael Bennett in 2019, Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 and Jamie Collins in 2016. If they instead choose to add, positions to watch include offensive tackle, linebacker and edge rusher. New England’s most recent move at the deadline was a low-level acquisition, with wide receiver Isaiah Ford coming over from the Miami Dolphins in 2020 (and then being cut weeks later).