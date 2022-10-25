Buyers Guide: Best Women’s Golf Shoes of 2022

These are the best Women’s golf shoes from 2022.

As a historically male-dominated sport, it took a long time for brands to cater to women golfers. Women’s feet aren’t just smaller than men’s (on average) but tend to be shaped differently — wider and narrower at different locations — which requires a specialized Women’s golf shoes to contour to their unique pronation.

Foot support specific to women’s stepping, walking, and pressure patterns is paramount to their golf swing. If you’re looking to shoot straight from the first tee to the last putt, you’ll need the proper support from the ground up. Thankfully, these top golf shoes for women are here to deliver.

Top eight Women’s golf shoes

Best Women’s golf shoes compared

Shoes Cost Sizes Color Options G/Fore Women’s Cap Toe Gallivanter Golf Shoe $225 5-11 2 Footjoy Premiere Series BOA Women $179.95+ 5-9 3 Adidas Women’s S2G Spikeless Golf Shoes $27.67+ 5-11 3 Adidas Women’s W Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe $59.99 7-15 3 Duca Del Cosma Women’s Festiva White Golf Shoe $169.99 6-10 2 Nike Ace Summerlite Women’s Golf Shoes $99.99 5-12 6 G/Fore Women’s MG4+ Golf Shoe $225 5-11 1 Skechers GO GOLF Arch Fit — Balance $59.99+ 5.5-11 6

Staff favorite: G/Fore Women’s Cap Toe Gallivanter Golf Shoe

G/Fore Women’s Cap Toe Gallivanter Golf Shoe $225 Buy Now

Benefits

Antimicrobial footbeds

Waterproof leather

Airflow comfort technology

Drawbacks

As stylish as it is comfortable, this Gallivanter golf shoe combines an athletic fit with bespoke cleats designed for optimal traction and stability on the course. The Cap Toe shoe boasts an ultra-lightweight sole, premium waterproof leather, and comfort tech designed to give you excellent breathability and airflow while massaging your feet with every step.

For the insole, you’ll find a washable, antimicrobial, leather-padded, triple-density foam cushion for all-day comfort. These shoes are designed to walk you through every lie, every swing, and every hole with comfort and reliability, making the Cap Toe Gallavanter our top choice for Women’s golf shoes.

Footjoy Premiere Series BOA Women $179.95+ Buy Now

Benefits

BOA fit system

Molded footbed

2-year waterproof warranty

Drawbacks

May cause blisters during the break-in period

This 100% waterproof shoe is engineered with the perfect outsole for on-course performance. So no matter the lie or angle, you’ll have the grip you need for every swing. Plus, with a unique, heel-mounted BOA system, you’ll get a customized fit that offers precision, stability, and power with every wear.

Equipped with the Fast Twist 3.0 removable cleat system, these shoes offer a locking post for consistent torque, giving you the balanced performance you need to hit that next hole-in-one. These spiked golf shoes are an excellent option for golfers of all levels — from first-time players to pro golfers and everything in between.

Best spikeless: Adidas Women’s S2G Spikeless Golf Shoes

Adidas Women’s S2G Spikeless Golf Shoes $27.67+ Buy Now

Benefits

Made in part with recycled materials

Spikeless design

Waterproof upper

Drawbacks

May need to size down for proper fit

These spikeless Adidas golf shoes were designed with the future in mind. The waterproof upper contains at least 50% recycled material to reduce plastic waste and promote a greener and healthier planet.

While these shoes may be designed for on-course performance, they’re made to be worn all day. The Bounce midsole provides lightweight cushioning, while the spikeless V-Traxion lugs offer a solid grip whether you’re prepping your next swing, walking the course, or heading for the store after your round. These shoes offer long-lasting comfort, stability, and peace of mind no matter where the course takes you.

Best budget: Adidas Women’s W Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe

Adidas Women’s W Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe $59.99 Buy Now

Benefits

Lightweight design

Affordable

Cloudfoam insole for optimal comfort

Drawbacks

May need to size down for proper fit

May require additional arch support

These Women’s Tech Response golf shoes offer the responsive fit and feel of a running shoe with the dependable grip and stability of golf spikes. The six-cleat design keeps you stable through every lie, while the cloudfoam midsole and die-cut EVA sock liner gives you the comfort you need through every round.

Complete with excellent breathability and a lightweight design, you can focus on the game and trust that these shoes will keep you grounded. These shoes are an excellent choice for newbie or budget-minded golfers, offering reliability and control without the hefty price tag.

Best for versatility: Duca Del Cosma Women’s Festiva White Golf Shoe

Duca Del Cosma Women’s Festiva White Golf Shoe $169.99 Buy Now

Benefits

Authentic handcrafted leather

Airplay I outsole

Water-resistant design

Drawbacks

Moderately high price

Only 2 color options (navy and white)

These Italian-designed, handcrafted leather golf shoes give you the best of both worlds with style and performance. The leather-topped memory foam insole provides comfort and support, designed to mold your foot’s unique shape with wear. The lightweight rubber outsoles are designed for flexibility through every lie and feature star-shaped nubs for optimal traction on and off the course.

With their unique Traction and water-resistant design, you’ll enjoy all-day comfort and support whether you’re facing the morning dew, walking the course, or heading to lunch to celebrate a big win. These versatile golf shoes will carry you through whatever the day brings in comfort and style.

Best for comfort: Nike Ace Summerlite Women’s Golf Shoes

Nike Ace Summerlite Women’s Golf Shoes $99.99 Buy Now

Benefits

Modern Athletic design

Microsuede lining for sockless wear

Traction pattern ensures grip

Drawbacks

May need to size up for proper fit

The Nike Ace Summerlite is completely designed based on female foot morphology. These shoes offer a high arch, a more shallow toe box, a tapered heel, and an outsole that narrows through the arch for maximum support.

The tongue and collar are lined with suede for extra comfort, and the mesh upper offers a thin, flexible outer layer to keep out dirt and debris. Complete with a plush comfort midsole, these shoes are comfortable and breathable enough to wear without socks. When it comes to performance, the integrated traction pattern keeps these shoes as lightweight as possible without sacrificing an ounce of grip. These shoes are well worth the purchase for a comfortable, ergonomic design that’ll support you when and where you need it most.

Best for stability: G/Fore Women’s MG4+ Golf Shoe

G/Fore Women’s MG4+ Golf Shoe $225 Buy Now

Benefits

Washable insole

Molded heel cup

Knurled and sawtooth Traction

Drawbacks

May require break-in period

Doesn’t offer the best breathability

The MG4+ Women’s golf shoes offer one of the best combinations of Lightweight comfort and technical performance. They come equipped with a washable, triple density foam insole and auxetic Lattice midsole for maximum energy return from every step. Plus, the 3D molded external heel cup provides lateral support, keeping your foot locked in through any lie.

The premium waterproof upper offers 360-degree stability, while the G/Fore footbed nubs increase airflow and massage your feet with every step. When it comes to performance, the two-piece non-slip outsole offers hybrid knurled and sawtooth traction, keeping you sure-footed and ready to play. You’ll get some of the best Women’s golf shoes offering increased stability, performance, and comfort from start to finish.

Best for arch support: Skechers GO GOLF Arch Fit — Balance

Skechers GO GOLF Arch Fit — Balance $59.99+ Buy Now

Benefits

Podiatrist-certified arch support

Removable insole

Goodyear Performance Outsole for enhanced Traction

Drawbacks

May need to size up for proper fit

May require break-in period

These Skechers GO GOLF Arch Fit shoes offer podiatrist-certified arch support. The patented Arch Fit insole system was developed by podiatrists using 20 years of data and over 120,000 foot scans to give you the personalized support you need for a long day on the course.

The removable insole is designed to mold to your foot, help reduce shock, and promote proper weight distribution through every step. Plus, with a water-repellent mesh upper and Goodyear Performance Outsole for enhanced Traction and durability, these spikeless golf shoes give you support and reliability whether you’re walking the course, hitting your next hole-in-one, or heading home after a long day in the sun.

Wrap-up

Choosing the right golf shoe is imperative for your success on the course. Whether you’re looking for extra arch support, optimal all-day comfort, increased traction, or stability, these top Women’s golf shoes offer a range of options to fit your needs. Of course, the best golf shoe is the one that increases performance without sacrificing comfort, and we think these top Women’s golf shoes have you covered.

FAQs

What is the #1 shoe in golf?

Unfortunately, there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to golf shoes. However, some shoes do fit a variety of needs better than others. For a well-rounded golf shoe you can count on for stability, traction, grip, and comfort, our staff favorite is the G/Fore Women’s Cap Toe Gallivanter Golf Shoe.

What are the best Women’s waterproof golf shoes?

The best Women’s golf shoe is the one that fits your needs best. However, for a well-rounded golf shoe with all-day comfort and material made to keep you dry, we recommend the G/Fore Women’s Cap Toe Gallivanter Golf Shoe.

How much should I spend on golf shoes?

If you’re new to the golf course and just starting out, we’d recommend spending between $80 and $100 on a quality pair of golf shoes. However, if you’re a regular golfer looking for extra comfort and grip, we’d recommend a higher-end option, usually starting at around $250.