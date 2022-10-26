Buyers Guide: Best Golf Push Carts of 2022

The best push-carts in 2022.

As you arrive at the course, are you loading your bag on a motorized golf cart, or do you prefer strapping your bag on your back and counting those valuable steps? Did golf during COVID change your Outlook on walking instead of riding? Golf push carts can ensure you get the necessary exercise without the strain on your body. Here are the top 10 golf push carts, with pros and cons for each.

Top 10 golf push carts

Best golf push carts compared

Push Cart Cost Wheels Weight (lbs.) Clickgear Model 4.0 $299.99 3 21 Bag Boy Quad XL $249.99 4 14.2 Bag Boy Nitro $279.99 3 16.75 Clicgear Rovic RV1S $259.99 3 17 Bag Boy TriSwivel II $299.95 3 16 CaddyTek CaddyCruiser ONE Version 8 $205 4 <17 Big Max TI Lite $249.99 3 11.9 Big Max Blade IP $399.99 3 14.3 Golfstream Express Push Trolley $205 3 8.6 Kaddey Switch Trolley $294 2 15

Staff favorite: Clickgear Model 4.0

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Benefits

Very durable with great stability

Good storage

Great for accessorizing

Drawbacks

Heavier than other models

Clicgear has taken the golf push cart world by storm with an array of exceptional products Golfers have flocked to over the past couple of years. At $299, the Clicgear Model 4.0 offers the right amenities and features and is within the generally accepted price point.

It offers a new Silicone bag strap system and excellent durability and stability for first-time push cart consumers. The Model 4.0 folds down for more accessible transport and offers various accessories, including holders for golf balls, tees, a scorecard, a cup or bottle, and an umbrella.

The Model 4.0 is heavier than most golf push carts, and feedback indicates that assembly takes some patience. But the trade-off between the pros and cons is a no-brainer: Name recognition puts the Clicgear Model 4.0 over the top for the best overall golf push cart.

Best four-wheeler: Bag Boy Quad XL

Benefits

Very compact to store and transport

Accessories Galore

Secure bag-locking feature means the bag won’t twist

Drawbacks

Less versatile than a 3-wheeler

Limited stability on side hills

What’s better and more stable than three wheels? The common answer is four wheels, of course. Unfortunately, that’s not necessarily true when it comes to golf push carts. In this case, the Bag Boy Quad XL is a fine four-wheel cart with a secure bag-locking feature to prevent your golf bag from twisting while the cart is rolling.

With four wheels, however, the Bag Boy Quad XL is less versatile than its three-wheeled counterparts and even demonstrates a noticeable lack of stability and maneuverability on hills. That said, at $249.95, the price tag is manageable, it folds up nicely for compact storage and transport, and there are plenty of fun accessories, too.

Three-wheeled carts are certainly more popular, but as far as the Quads go, Golfers of all abilities can’t go wrong with the Bag Boy Quad XL.

Best for easy folding: Bag Boy Nitro

Benefits

Easy to set up and break down

Ample storage

The secure bag-locking feature means the bag won’t twist

Drawbacks

Fixed front wheel reduces versatility

An oddly-named category, but the Bag Boy tradition carries on with the Nitron, a very easy-to-fold golf push cart. That’s a huge perk for most Golfers who choose not to fiddle in the parking lot, assembling or breaking down their cart.

Once you’re ready to roll, there’s ample storage to hold your phone, balls, tees, and other golf accessories, and the Bag Boy bag-locking feature keeps it steady. Let’s face it, does anyone want to spend half their round adjusting their golf bag because it twists with every turn?

You’ll be happy with this cart at $279.95

Best swiveling front wheel: Clicgear Rovic RV1S

Clicgear Rovic RV1S $259.99 Buy Now

Benefits

360-degree swiveling front wheel

Wide base for great stability

Large wheels for excellent handling

Drawbacks

Sometimes Tricky to set up and fold

On the heavy side

The Clicgear Rovic RV1S is a superb golf push cart with plenty of storage space, a wide base that provides a ton of stability, and large wheels for excellent handling. Its price is reasonable at $259, and it’s been the choice of many golfers in recent months.

On our list, the Rovic RV1S is the push cart with the best swiveling front wheel, providing fantastic versatility. When jockeying up and down the fairway, left of Bunkers and right of the green, the swiveling front wheel adds a new dimension of maneuverability.

It’s a bit heavier than other push carts, but for some, that means more durability and stability. A few reviewers have cited difficulty in setting it up and folding it down, but like any golf push cart model, once you get it, you got it.

Best bag lock-in system: Bag Boy TriSwivel II

Bag Boy TriSwivel II $299.95 Buy Now

Benefits

360-degree swiveling front wheel

Plenty of storage space

Secure bag-locking feature means the bag won’t twist

Drawbacks

Brake system needs an upgrade for durability

The $300 price tag might scare some away

We’ve highlighted the Bag Boy’s secure bag-locking feature in two other categories, and here, the Top-Lok system earns the Bag Boy TriSwivel II top honors for best lock-in system. Having just awarded the best swiveling front wheel to the Rovic RV1S, we believe this push cart poses a Stern challenge to the Rovic. There’s also plenty of storage space with multiple compartments, and it’s lightweight for ease of maneuverability.

At $299.95, some consumers might shy away, but as mentioned earlier, that $300 price point tends to be in most shoppers’ wheelhouses. Bag Boy has push carts for Golfers of all levels, and the TriSwivel is ideal for any of them.

Best cooler compartment: CaddyTek CaddyCruiser ONE Version 8

Benefits

Large cooler compartment to help you stay hydrated

Smooth ride

Handle height is adjustable

Drawbacks

Opening and closing take some strength

Plastic wheels don’t roll through rough easily

It might seem frivolous to cite the best cooler compartment in a golf push cart, but if you walk 18 holes in 90-degree heat, you’ll be grateful for those cold drinks. Dehydration is among the most critical health concerns of nutritionists for athletes, and it can dramatically affect the performance of golfers down the stretch.

Add a smooth ride and an adjustable handle that makes it more comfortable to steer, and the CaddyTek CaddyCruiser ONE Version 8 is a winner. With a $199 price tag, this four-wheel model is durable and handles great.

It takes some elbow grease to assemble and break down until it becomes second nature. If you can take one out of your local pro shop for a test drive, go ahead — these issues might not be much of a concern to you.

Best Lightweight push cart: Big Max TI Lite

Benefits

Only 11.9 lbs.

Very Sturdy for its weight

Little effort to maneuver

Drawbacks

Bulky even after folded

Not many bells and whistles

At 11.9 pounds, the Big Max TI Lite is light indeed, but it does the job with little stress on your body. It’s very sturdy for its weight and takes little effort to maneuver around the course. You can conveniently organize your items in the storage compartment, so you’re never left empty-handed when it’s time to use a new ball or check your emails in between holes.

It’s worth noting that this model is pretty bulky, even after folding, and there aren’t many bells and whistles to it. At $299.99, consumers may need more perks to pay that price.

Best for sturdiness and stability: Big Max Blade IP

Benefits

Adequately Lightweight kit

Equally Sturdy and stable

Conveniently compact

Drawbacks

Cumbersome front wheel is sometimes challenging to unlock

High price tag

At $399.99, the Big Max Blade IP is the most expensive golf push cart on our list, but there are many amenities to alleviate your buyer’s remorse. It’s Lightweight at only 14 pounds and very Sturdy and stable, taking home the same name category.

It also folds to a compact and convenient size to store and transport easily, and the adjustable handle will appeal to taller golfers who always feel like they’re bending over to push their golf cart.

Some have reported that the front wheel is a bit cumbersome when unlocking it, and at this price, even one strike against it could be enough to scare some consumers away. But test it out at your local course to see if it meets your needs.

Best basic golf push cart: Golfstream Express Push Trolley

Golfstream Express Push Trolley $205 Buy Now

Benefits

Basic design for the minimalist in you

Very Lightweight

Easy to set up and fold down

Drawbacks

Flat fold-up design needs a lot of room for storage

Limited stability with no locking feature keeping it assembled

The Golfstream Express Push Trolley is the best basic golf push cart we’ve seen on the market. At $239.99, it’s the right price for consumers who don’t want to spend $300 and don’t want a ton of extras. If you’re just looking for a cart that makes walking the golf course a bit more enjoyable, this is your best bet.

The basic design makes the Express Push Trolley Lightweight and easy to set up and fold down — two desirable features in a golf push cart.

Best space-saver: Kaddey Switch Trolley

Benefits

High-quality manufacturing

Great space-saving design

Lightweight; can be pushed or pulled

Drawbacks

Bag straps are constricting with lack of elasticity

The Kaddey Switch Trolley is a unique golf push cart that can also be pulled. Its basic design is unusually flashy, and its black tone is hip. The Switch Trolley is made with high-quality materials and is lightweight for easy maneuverability.

This $294 push cart stays attached to your golf bag between rounds, and the wheels detach quickly to be stored in the wheel pouch provided. The pouch will keep built-up dirt and grass from getting all over your vehicle.

The bag straps are a bit constricting, with no elastic, so you’ll probably have to fidget with them more than you’d like. But once they’re on, they’re on.

Wrap-up

With more golfers walking the course these days, golf push carts are a vital segment of the retail golf market. There are a plethora of brands and lines from which to choose. Durability, stability, versatility, and maneuverability are the keys to a good golf push cart. Weight is often a difference maker, too, while price point may not mean as much as quality for most golfers.

There’s no one preferred skill level, gender, or even age that’s buying golf push carts. College tournaments are seeing many young golfers using push carts instead of carrying their bags like before. This list encompasses an array of brands and highlights many features consumers seek in their golf push carts. There’s undoubtedly one perfect model for you.

FAQs

Are golf push carts safe?

Golf push carts are very safe if assembled properly and if your golf bag is securely strapped onto the cart. They alleviate stress on your upper body and reduce the strain that may take a toll on your golf game by the time you reach the back nine.

Are golf push carts worth it?

Push carts are worth it if you want to enjoy a healthier lifestyle and play your best golf on those final few holes. If you ride every single time you play golf, then gauge your own need for this item.

Which is better: a push or a pull golf cart?

Golf push carts are overtaking pull carts as the preferred method of maneuvering one’s golf bag around the course. They lessen the strain on your back and shoulders and provide added stability that pull carts sometimes lack going up and down hills. Golf courses that used to offer pull cart rentals are Renting push carts these days and typically make them available for you to try out if you’re interested in buying one.