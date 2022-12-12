Buy these 13 items for less than $25

Shop now to snag a great deal!

With the holidays almost upon us, now is the time to get shopping for the golf lovers in your life.

And even if you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, there’s good news: hot deals remain!

Whether you’re in search of the perfect stocking stuffer or simply a golfy gift that won’t break the bank, check out 13 of our favorite items below, all of which are on sale for less than $25.

Click on the “Buy Now” link to reveal the discount, and consider putting some of those savings toward a treat for yourself!

For more great deals on the best gear for your game, visit GOLF’s Pro Shop.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Callaway Supersoft Max 21 $24.99 Callaway Supersoft has been one of the most popular balls for years, with golfers who like it so much that they won’t play anything else. Now with the new Callaway Supersoft MAX, we’re bringing out a unique offering that’s engineered for maximum distance from maximum forgiveness. Buy Now View Product

Under Armor Ultra Low Liner $18 The Ultra Low Liner 3-pack features a seamless elastic Welt to keep the sock in place and also features flat knit construction for a soft touch and feel. Buy Now View Product

4ORE CADDIE TOWEL [GRAY] $24.95 4ORE CADDIE TOWEL [GRAY] Demanded by Tour players and their caddies, these premium pro-tour size microfiber golf towels exceed professional Tour standards and outperform any other towel in golf. Includes free matching “greenside” pocket towel. These premium towels are gentle enough to be used to clean and polish glasses, plastic, chrome and other delicate surfaces without scratching. Hand or machine Wash in cold water with mild detergent. Pro Tour-size 17″ x 40″ caddy towel features a large elongated center slit for fitting over the club head Free matching 8″ x 12″ “greenside” pocket towel Waffle-textured towels are super absorbent Holds 400% of its weight in water Non-abrasive and virtually lint-free 8″ center slit easily fits over golf clubs in golf bag Buy Now View Product

Callaway Premium Scorecard Holder $16.99 Izzo’s Callaway Premium Scorecard holder holds most standard scorecards. It is made with durable PU leather and features a magnetic ball marker and an interior pencil holder. The scorecard holder fits in the back pocket for easy access. Buy Now View Product

Nicklaus Yellow-Bear Cap: Limited Edition $30 A mid-fit, unstructured cap that features an eye-catching yellow bear. The back closure combines a cloth strap with a pewter slider. This hat is sold exclusively here on GOLF.com and is available in a super limited quantity — if it speaks to you, you’ll want to act quickly because it’ll likely sell out soon and there’s no promise we’ll ever bring it back. Buy Now View Product

Ping Tour 2020 $19.99 The Ping Tour golf glove is constructed with durable Solite premium cabretta leather. The glove features Micro-Pur technology that offers softness, comfort and performance. The glove also features pre-curved fingers that offer a natural fit and feel. In addition, the Tour glove features a SensorCool Moisture wicking wristband to help prevent sweat from building on the hand. Finger vents and perforations throughout the glove also help prevent sweat build up. Buy Now View Product

Colt Knost Birdie Juice Script T-Shirt $30 Sometimes all you need is a little birdie juice to jumpstart your round. That’s the best advice Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz have to offer a golfer. If you know, you know. Buy Now View Product

4ORE POM BEANIE $29.95 4ORE POM BEANIE Your golf game doesn’t need to end when it’s cold outside. 4ORE is gearing you up to keep your game going all year long. 4ORE’s goal is to keep you LOOKING GREAT and FEELING GREAT! When you feel your best, you play your best! Material: 100% acrylic. Universal size fits most. Care Instructions: Hand Wash the hat with warm water and add shampoo or neutral wool detergent before soaking for 10 minutes; DO NOT Wash the Beanie with ordinary detergent or soap; If machine washing, it is recommended to put it in a laundry bag to avoid damage; machine Wash warm on gentle cycle. DO NOT Bleach the beanie. #LIVE_YOUR_4ORE! Buy Now View Product

Grooves Brush $24.99 FEATURES Heavy-duty nylon bristles with a 3-year replacement warranty The self-contained tube holds water or cleaning solution Holds enough liquid to last multiple rounds and refills easily The unique magnetic securing system allows secure attachment to the golf bag The magnetic system also allows cord-free mobility to use away from the golf bag High-quality Magnets that will last the lifetime of the grooveit brush Lightweight, yet extremely rugged and durable ﻿Ensures maximum backspin, distance, and accuracy Ergonomically designed pistol grip Attaches to golf bag with high -quality mini carabiner Buy Now View Product

Adidas Web Reversible $22 The Adidas Reversible Web belt features an adjustable clamp closure with Adidas logo, is reversible, and a metal end piece Buy Now View Product

Adidas Golf Cooler Bag $30 The Adidas Golf Cooler bag features a zip closure, and lower front and back panel. Buy Now View Product

Birdie Juice “Snaps” (ball marker + hat accessory) $15.99 Spruce up your hat game with Birdie Juice Snaps! Snaps slip over the strap on your snapback hat. It’s not just a hat accessory, it’s part of your story. In this case, the story is showcasing your fandom for Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz. Don’t forget about the Birdie Juice ball marker! Buy Now View Product

4ORE FLASK $19.96 4ORE FLASK 26oz (Stainless Steel) Insulated flask for mixing supplement powders on the go. Great for on the course, the gym or at the office. REFRESHINGLY COLD – Double-walled stainless steel keeping drinks cold for up to 24hrs. RUGGED & SMOOTH – Heavy-duty stainless steel with a sleek modern design. RUBBER NON-SLIP GRIP – Rubberized Twist top for secure handling. Capacity – 26 oz Dimensions – 3.66″ x 9.92″ Care – HAND WASH ONLY Buy Now View Product