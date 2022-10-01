Butte’s Prigge edges Glacier’s Avery at State AA golf





HELENA — Jack Prigge completed a huge comeback Friday at the State AA golf tournament that culminated in a playoff with none other than his friend, Glacier’s Tyler Avery.

Prigge, a Butte senior, trailed by as many as nine strokes during the final round. Down three with three still to go, he birdied on 18, forcing a playoff with Avery.

Prigge is the first individual champion from Butte since 1963.

Avery shot the low round Friday, 69, to finish with 142.

Capital’s Joe McGreevey led a 3-5-8 finish to help the Bengals win the boys’ team title. Glacier was second with 626 and Butte was one stroke behind in third.

Glacier freshman Trevor Cunningham shot 74 for 150 total and ended up seventh.

Flathead’s Dylan Morris tied for 14th with 158 total.

Billings Senior took the girls’ team title, and Rival Billings West was six strokes behind in second.

West’s Bella Johnson carded an impressive 147 total to win the girls’ individual championship, and Addiley Lloyd of Gallatin and Kenzie Walsh of Senior tied for second.

Glacier’s Chloe Tanner totaled 165 to tie for sixth place.

State AA golf

Green Meadow CC, Helena

Friday

BOYS

Team scores — Helena Capital 609, Glacier 626, Butte 627, Billings Skyview 628, Bozeman 635, Gallatin 656, Billings West 658, Flathead 662, Missoula Sentinel 702, Missoula Hellgate 730.

Top 15 Individuals

Jack Prigge, Butte 72-70-142*

Tyler Avery, Glacier 73-69–142

Joe McGreevey, Capital 65-78—143

Gavin Klein, Gallatin 73-73—146

Dutch Teders, Capital 70-79—149

Logan Connolly, Skyview 72-77—149

Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 76-74—150

Kyler Meredith, Capital 77-75—152

Cooper Bourret, Bozeman 76-77—153

Tyler Brunner 77-77—154

Eli Groshell, CMR 82-73—155

Tye Boone, Skyview 77-79—156

Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 78-78—156

Palmer Coleman, West 78-80—158

Dylan Morris, Flathead 79-79—158

GLACIER — Trey Engellant 80-84—164, Tanyon Murray 80-90—170, Jonah Wynne 95-90—185.

FLATHEAD — Nick Dubois 78-87—165, Tyler Williams 79-86—165, Noah Hannah 82-92—174, Korbin Eaton 93-93—186.

GIRLS

Team scores — Billings Senior 672, Billings West 678, Gallatin 722, Bozeman 749, CMR 791, Missoula Hellgate 822, Helena Capital 823, Glacier 842, Butte 861.

Top 15 Individuals

Bella Johnson, West 73-74—147

Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin 80-75—155

Kenzie Walsh, Senior 76-79—155

Anna Stensrud, Hellgate 82-78—160

Becca Washington, Senior 81-80—161

Chloe Tanner, Glacier 78-87—165

Hanna Boyd, Great Falls 80-85— 165

Lauren Mayala, Senior 87-83—170

Mielle Kavran, West 83-90—173

Olivia McGreevey, Capital 86-88—174

Kira Connell, Bozeman 85-91—176

Annika Brocklebank, West 87-92—179

Hayden Trost, West 87-94—181

Megan Voegele, West 85-97—182

Zoie Ceartin, Gallatin 93-89—182

GLACIER — Kenna Sandler 96-102—198, Braelyn Ryan 117-116—233, Sophia LeDuc 126-121, Abbi Townsend 130-124—254.

FLATHEAD—McKinlie Murer 103-99—202, Becca Vosen 108-106—214, Madi Mahar 116—108—224.