Butte’s Prigge edges Glacier’s Avery at State AA golf
HELENA — Jack Prigge completed a huge comeback Friday at the State AA golf tournament that culminated in a playoff with none other than his friend, Glacier’s Tyler Avery.
Prigge, a Butte senior, trailed by as many as nine strokes during the final round. Down three with three still to go, he birdied on 18, forcing a playoff with Avery.
Prigge is the first individual champion from Butte since 1963.
Avery shot the low round Friday, 69, to finish with 142.
Capital’s Joe McGreevey led a 3-5-8 finish to help the Bengals win the boys’ team title. Glacier was second with 626 and Butte was one stroke behind in third.
Glacier freshman Trevor Cunningham shot 74 for 150 total and ended up seventh.
Flathead’s Dylan Morris tied for 14th with 158 total.
Billings Senior took the girls’ team title, and Rival Billings West was six strokes behind in second.
West’s Bella Johnson carded an impressive 147 total to win the girls’ individual championship, and Addiley Lloyd of Gallatin and Kenzie Walsh of Senior tied for second.
Glacier’s Chloe Tanner totaled 165 to tie for sixth place.
State AA golf
Green Meadow CC, Helena
Friday
BOYS
Team scores — Helena Capital 609, Glacier 626, Butte 627, Billings Skyview 628, Bozeman 635, Gallatin 656, Billings West 658, Flathead 662, Missoula Sentinel 702, Missoula Hellgate 730.
Top 15 Individuals
Jack Prigge, Butte 72-70-142*
Tyler Avery, Glacier 73-69–142
Joe McGreevey, Capital 65-78—143
Gavin Klein, Gallatin 73-73—146
Dutch Teders, Capital 70-79—149
Logan Connolly, Skyview 72-77—149
Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 76-74—150
Kyler Meredith, Capital 77-75—152
Cooper Bourret, Bozeman 76-77—153
Tyler Brunner 77-77—154
Eli Groshell, CMR 82-73—155
Tye Boone, Skyview 77-79—156
Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 78-78—156
Palmer Coleman, West 78-80—158
Dylan Morris, Flathead 79-79—158
GLACIER — Trey Engellant 80-84—164, Tanyon Murray 80-90—170, Jonah Wynne 95-90—185.
FLATHEAD — Nick Dubois 78-87—165, Tyler Williams 79-86—165, Noah Hannah 82-92—174, Korbin Eaton 93-93—186.
GIRLS
Team scores — Billings Senior 672, Billings West 678, Gallatin 722, Bozeman 749, CMR 791, Missoula Hellgate 822, Helena Capital 823, Glacier 842, Butte 861.
Top 15 Individuals
Bella Johnson, West 73-74—147
Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin 80-75—155
Kenzie Walsh, Senior 76-79—155
Anna Stensrud, Hellgate 82-78—160
Becca Washington, Senior 81-80—161
Chloe Tanner, Glacier 78-87—165
Hanna Boyd, Great Falls 80-85— 165
Lauren Mayala, Senior 87-83—170
Mielle Kavran, West 83-90—173
Olivia McGreevey, Capital 86-88—174
Kira Connell, Bozeman 85-91—176
Annika Brocklebank, West 87-92—179
Hayden Trost, West 87-94—181
Megan Voegele, West 85-97—182
Zoie Ceartin, Gallatin 93-89—182
GLACIER — Kenna Sandler 96-102—198, Braelyn Ryan 117-116—233, Sophia LeDuc 126-121, Abbi Townsend 130-124—254.
FLATHEAD—McKinlie Murer 103-99—202, Becca Vosen 108-106—214, Madi Mahar 116—108—224.