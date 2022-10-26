BUTTERFIELD BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP IS THE PGA TOUR HIGHLIGHTS ON NBC SPORTS’ LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK

Live Coverage of Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Port Royal Golf Club in Bermuda Begins Tomorrow at 1:30 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

DP World Tour’s Portugal Masters – Final Full-Field Event of the 2022 Season – Coverage on GOLF Channel from Thursday-Sunday

East Lake Cup Final Round Presented Today at 3 pm ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 26, 2022 – NBC Sports will present more than 30 hours of live golf coverage this week across three events on GOLF Channel, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms, headlined by the PGA TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Port Royal Golf Club in Bermuda.

PGA TOUR: BUTTERFIELD BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR travels to Southampton, Bermuda, this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with the event awarding full FedExCup points and the Winner receiving an invitation to the 2023 Masters. This competition was the first official PGA TOUR event to be held on the island of Bermuda when it debuted in 2019.

Coverage will be presented live at 1:30 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock from Thursday-Sunday.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play: George Savaricas Analyst: Curt Byrum Tower: Tripp Isenhour On-Course: Karen Stupples / Smiley Kaufman



How To Watch – Thursday, October 27 – Sunday, October 30 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 1:30-4:30 p.m Friday 1:30-4:30 p.m Saturday 1:30-4:30 p.m Sunday 1:30-4:30 p.m



Notable Players This Week

John Daly Lucas Glover Luke Donald Brandon Wu Nick Watney Russell Knox Garrick Higgo



DP WORLD TOUR: PORTUGAL MASTERS

The DP World Tour’s Portugal Masters – the final full-field event of the 2022 regular season – will be held at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal. The top 117 players on the DP World Tour standings after the tournament will secure playing privileges for 2023.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 8 am ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, October 27 – Sunday, October 30 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel Thursday 8am-1pm Friday 8am-1pm Saturday 8:30 am-1 pm Sunday 8 am-12:30 pm



Notable Players This Week

Robert MacIntyre Kiradech Aphibarnrat Nino Bertasio Victor Perez Adri Arnaus Matt Wallace



EAST LAKE CUP

The final round of the East Lake Cup Presented by ZipRecruiter will feature a team match play competition headlined by Championship matches between Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt (men) and Texas A&M vs. Auburn (women).

Live coverage of the final round of play from East Lake Golf Club begins this afternoon at 3 pm ET on the GOLF Channel. Pre-round coverage will get underway with College Central at 2:30 pm ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Bob Papa Analyst: Paige Mackenzie Tower: Steve Burkowski On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / John Cook



BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Kira Dixon , Anna Jackson , Brandel Chamblee , Jim Gallagher Jr. , Brentley Romine and Amy Rogers .



Day Golf Central Wednesday 6-7 p.m Thursday 1-1:30 p.m./4:30-5:30 p.m Friday 1-1:30 p.m./4:30-5:30 p.m Saturday 1-1:30 p.m./4:30-5:30 p.m Sunday 12:30-1:30 pm/4:30-5:30 pm

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also Streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

