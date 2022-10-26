BUTTERFIELD BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP IS THE PGA TOUR HIGHLIGHTS ON NBC SPORTS’ LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK
Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
Live Coverage of Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Port Royal Golf Club in Bermuda Begins Tomorrow at 1:30 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock
DP World Tour’s Portugal Masters – Final Full-Field Event of the 2022 Season – Coverage on GOLF Channel from Thursday-Sunday
East Lake Cup Final Round Presented Today at 3 pm ET on GOLF Channel
STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 26, 2022 – NBC Sports will present more than 30 hours of live golf coverage this week across three events on GOLF Channel, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms, headlined by the PGA TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Port Royal Golf Club in Bermuda.
PGA TOUR: BUTTERFIELD BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP
The PGA TOUR travels to Southampton, Bermuda, this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with the event awarding full FedExCup points and the Winner receiving an invitation to the 2023 Masters. This competition was the first official PGA TOUR event to be held on the island of Bermuda when it debuted in 2019.
Coverage will be presented live at 1:30 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock from Thursday-Sunday.
GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: George Savaricas
- Analyst: Curt Byrum
- Tower: Tripp Isenhour
- On-Course: Karen Stupples / Smiley Kaufman
How To Watch – Thursday, October 27 – Sunday, October 30 (all times ET)
- TV – GOLF Channel
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Day
|GOLF Channel/Peacock
|Thursday
|1:30-4:30 p.m
|Friday
|1:30-4:30 p.m
|Saturday
|1:30-4:30 p.m
|Sunday
|1:30-4:30 p.m
Notable Players This Week
- John Daly
- Lucas Glover
- Luke Donald
- Brandon Wu
- Nick Watney
- Russell Knox
- Garrick Higgo
DP WORLD TOUR: PORTUGAL MASTERS
The DP World Tour’s Portugal Masters – the final full-field event of the 2022 regular season – will be held at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal. The top 117 players on the DP World Tour standings after the tournament will secure playing privileges for 2023.
Live coverage begins Thursday at 8 am ET on GOLF Channel.
How To Watch – Thursday, October 27 – Sunday, October 30 (all times ET)
- TV – GOLF Channel
- Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Day
|GOLF Channel
|Thursday
|8am-1pm
|Friday
|8am-1pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am-1 pm
|Sunday
|8 am-12:30 pm
Notable Players This Week
- Robert MacIntyre
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Nino Bertasio
- Victor Perez
- Adri Arnaus
- Matt Wallace
EAST LAKE CUP
The final round of the East Lake Cup Presented by ZipRecruiter will feature a team match play competition headlined by Championship matches between Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt (men) and Texas A&M vs. Auburn (women).
Live coverage of the final round of play from East Lake Golf Club begins this afternoon at 3 pm ET on the GOLF Channel. Pre-round coverage will get underway with College Central at 2:30 pm ET.
GOLF Channel Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Bob Papa
- Analyst: Paige Mackenzie
- Tower: Steve Burkowski
- On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / John Cook
BROADCAST NOTES
- Golf Central: Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Kira Dixon, Anna Jackson, Brandel Chamblee, Jim Gallagher Jr., Brentley Romineand Amy Rogers.
|Day
|Golf Central
|Wednesday
|6-7 p.m
|Thursday
|1-1:30 p.m./4:30-5:30 p.m
|Friday
|1-1:30 p.m./4:30-5:30 p.m
|Saturday
|1-1:30 p.m./4:30-5:30 p.m
|Sunday
|12:30-1:30 pm/4:30-5:30 pm
Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play
All GOLF Channel coverage also Streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.
