Butte High Golf Bozeman Invitational Day 2

Boys

The Butte High boys’ golf team was back in action in Bozeman today. Jack Prigge followed up his 65-point performance yesterday with an 80 on today’s course. While it wasn’t his best performance, it was enough to grab second place. First place was clinched by Tye Boone of Billings Skyview, who added a 70 to yesterday’s 69 for an overall 139. Prigge was just behind him with an overall 145. Nate Pailthorpe of Bozeman also landed on the podium with a 79 (146 overall).

Brenner Booth improved on yesterday’s score with a 74 for an overall 152, finishing in the Top 10. Jacob Sawyer and Gavin Roseti both ended up with a 173 total score after Sawyer scored an 85 and Roseti scored an 87 during the day’s play. Chase Choquette did not play in today’s tournament action.

Overall, the Bulldogs scored a 640 for the tournament, which clinched 3rd place. Bozeman took first with 600, followed by Skyview with a 607.

Girls

Dylan Bartoletti ranked highest of the Butte High girls’ team at 18th, with a 100 on the day for a tournament total of 186. She was followed by Taylor Sullivan with a 102 (213) and Gussey Lean with a 122 (225). Chelsi Lyons scored a 112 (213) and Kate DeShaw rounded things out with a 129 (246). Their combined team score was 437 for the day for an overall 837 in Bozeman. This was enough to place them 6th.

Billings West girls took the win with a team score of 672, followed closely by Billings Senior with 685 and Gallatin High with a 715.

Individually, Billings West’s Bella Johnson took the tournament. She scored a 76 today to go with an impressive 75 yesterday, for a total 151. Addiley Lloyd of Gallatin completed the day just one stroke behind at 77 (156 overall) to tie Kenzie Walsh of Billings Senior for 2n.d place. Walsh shot a 76 yesterday and an 80 today to make it to the podium.

The Bulldogs will be back on the course for the Class AA Divisional Tournament next Thursday in Kalispell.