Butte, Capital take team leads at Western AA golf





It was rainy and cold for the first day of the Western AA Divisional; golf tournament, and the Butte boys and Helena Capital girls didn’t seem to mind.

Behind Jack Prigge’s 71, Butte took the boys team lead after the first 18 holes, played at Buffalo Hill Golf Club. Brenner Booth shot a 77 to sit in a tie for third, and the Bulldogs had 311 strokes to 324 for Glacier and 329 for Flathead.

Olivia McGreeney shot a first-round 87 to lead the Capital girls, who ended the first day with 407 strokes. Glacier was next with 419, followed by Missoula Hellgate at 421.

Hellgate’s Anna Stensrud shot an 83 to take a four-stroke lead for medalist heading into Friday’s round, which will be played in drier conditions at Northern Pines.

Glacier’s Kenna Sandler shot 92 to sit third and Wolfpack teammate Chloe Tanner is tied for fifth at 94, alongside Capital’s Paige O’Mara.

Missoula Big Sky’s Lev Heaney fired a 93 to sit fourth; Flathead’s top golfer Thursday was McKinlie Murer, who sits seventh with a 98.

Prigge, who had five birdies and four bogeys, leads the boys’ medalist race by four strokes over Glacier’s Tyler Avery who shot a 75 with two birdies. Avery’s teammates Trevor Cunningham and Tanyon Murray are also in the top 10 after 18.

Flathead’s Nick Dubois shot a first-day 78 to sit in a tie with Cunninigham in fifth. The Braves’ Dylan Morris matched Murray’s 82, and Flathead’s Tyler Williams sits in a tie for 13th with an 84.

The forecast temperature for 10 am Friday is 48 degrees in Kalispell, warming to a high of 63.

BOYS

Team scores — 1, Butte 311; 2, Glacier 324; 3, Flathead 329; 4, Capital 332; 5, Sentinel 339; 6, Hellgate 363; 7, Big Sky 369; 8, Helena 410.

Top 15 Individuals

Jack Prigge, Butte 71

Tyler Avery, Glacier 75

Brenner Booth, Butte 77

Colin McCarthy, Sentinel 77

Nick Dubois, Flathead 78

Trevor Cunningham, Glacier 78

Gavin Roesti, Butte 79

Dutch Teders, Capital 79

Tanyon Murray, Glacier 82

Dylan Morris, Flathead 82

Jacob Brown, Capital 83

Hudson Goroski, Sentinel 83

Joe McGreevey, Capital 83

Chase Choquette, Butte 84

Brennan Labbe, Hellgate 84

Tyler Williams, Flathead 84

GIRLS

Team scores — 1, Helena Capital 407; 2, Glacier 419; 3, Hellgate 421; 4, Butte 426; 5, Flathead 438; 6, Helena 462; 7, Sentinel 463.

Top 15 Individuals

Anna Stensrud, 83 Hellgate

Olivia McGreevey, Capital 87

Kenna Sandler, Glacier 92

Lev Heaney, Big Sky 93

Chloe Tanner, Glacier 94

Paige O’Mara, Capital 94

McKinlie Murer, Flathead 98

Dylan Bartollet, Butte 100

Mia Taylor, Helena 102

Chelsi Lyons, Butte 104

Landrie Anderson, Sentinel 106

Ashlee Owens, BigSky 107

Taylor Sullivan, Butte 107

Becca Vosen, Flathead 109

Sammie McCutcheon, Capital 109

Bella Cory, 109 Hellgate