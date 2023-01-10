Butler vs. St. John’s prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 10 bets from proven model

Teams looking to get back on track meet when the Butler Bulldogs battle the St. John’s Red Storm in a key Big East Matchup on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (10-7, 2-4 Big East), who have lost four of six, are coming off a 76-51 loss at Seton Hall on Saturday. The Red Storm (11-6, 1-5), who have lost five in a row, dropped an 83-80 decision at Providence on Saturday. Butler is 2-3 on the road this season, while St. John’s is 8-2 at home.

Tip-off from Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York, is set for 6:30 pm ET. Butler leads the all-time series 10-9, but St. John’s has won three of the last four meetings, including both last season. The Red Storm are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Butler vs. St. John’s odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 149.5. Before making any Butler vs. St. John’s picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Butler vs. St. John’s spread: St. John’s -3.5

Butler vs. St. John’s over/under: 149.5 points

BUT: The Bulldogs are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games following an ATS loss

STJ: The Over is 6-1 in the Red Storm’s last seven home games against a team with a losing record

Why St. John’s can cover



Senior center Joel Soriano leads the Red Storm, and is coming off his third consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds at Providence. He has 14 double-doubles on the season, and has reached 20 or more points in four games. They scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in a 78-70 win over Niagara on Nov. 26. For the season, Soriano is averaging 16.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Also helping power the Red Storm is junior forward David Jones, who seems to play his best basketball on his home court. For the season, he averages 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. On his home court, Jones improves those numbers to 16 points, 7.6 rebounds and two assists per game. The transfer from DePaul has four double-doubles on the year, including a 19-point, 10-rebound effort against Xavier on Dec. 28.

Why Butler can cover

The Bulldogs are led by sophomore guard Jayden Taylor, who is coming off a 14-point, six-rebound performance in the loss at Seton Hall. Taylor averages 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists per game. He is connecting on 44.6% of his field goals, including 37.2% from 3-point range, and 82.5% from the foul line. Taylor has done much of his best work on the road, where he averages 16.6 points and 1.4 assists per game.

Senior center Manny Bates, a transfer from North Carolina State, is one of four Bulldogs averaging double-digit scoring. Bates averages 13.2 points, six rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of his last four games, including a 15-point, six-rebound performance at Georgetown in an 80-51 win on Jan. 1.

