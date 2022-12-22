Butler vs Creighton prediction, odds, pick

The Butler Bulldogs take on the Creighton Bluejays. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Butler Creighton Prediction and pick.

The Creighton Bluejays know that they have to start winning. They have lost six games in a row, an unthinkable occurrence after their 6-0 start to the season. They lost games to Arizona and Texas, two elite teams, to fall from 6-0 to 6-2, but then came the series of events which has taken their season in an unwelcome direction.

Ryan Kalkbrenner was Visibly not in full health or at full strength against Nebraska on Dec. 4, when the Bluejays lost at home to the Huskers by 10 points. It was rumored that Kalkbrenner had mononucleosis, but official reports would only say that he had a non-COVID illness. The bottom line is that Kalkbrenner being impaired had a dramatic effect on Creighton. Not being able to put back misses or catch lobs for baskets is one component of play Creighton missed with Kalkbrenner ill. Not having his size, length, and rim protection was the much bigger deficit the Jays endured with Kalkbrenner unable to perform to capacity. Kalkbrenner then sat out the next three games against BYU, Arizona State, and Marquette. The Jays lost all three games. Arizona State and Marquette are decent teams, and BYU has shown some talent in portions of the season, but Creighton Frankly shouldn’t have lost all three games. The Bluejays won games last season without their full complement of players. They developed depth on their roster and were able to find alternative solutions with adjusted lineups. That should have been a team strength this season, but it hasn’t been.

The Bluejays are relieved to hear that Kalkbrenner will play in this Butler game. By all accounts, he is healthy and ready to play at full speed. With their big man back, the Jays have to stack up wins to offset the six losses they have accumulated.

here are the Butler-Creighton College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Butler-Creighton Odds

Butler Bulldogs: +8.5 (-118)

Creighton Bluejays: -8.5 (-104)

Over: 142.5 (-105)

Under: 142.5 (-115)

Why Butler Could Cover the Spread

This is a big spread, given that Kalkbrenner — though back in the lineup — figures to be rusty after battling an illness and presumably having needed to rest and recuperate for a few weeks. It’s not as though one should expect Kalkbrenner to immediately be fully effective on the court. Yes, his size and length on defense will matter, but whether he will shoot well and be crisp in his actions and maneuvers is another question altogether. If Kalkbrenner isn’t especially sharp, that should buy Butler several points in this game. Shots Kalkbrenner doesn’t make and passes Kalkbrenner either doesn’t catch or doesn’t complete will result in points Creighton doesn’t score. That could be more than enough for Butler. The 8.5 spread reflects a belief that Creighton will play at a very high level. The Jays haven’t done that in a long time. It’s not a good assumption to make.

Why Creighton Could Cover the Spread

The Bluejays are going to fly with Kalkbrenner back on the floor. The team will be excited. The style of play this team likes to use will come back into the picture. With a healthy, vigorous, full-strength Kalkbrenner on the floor, Creighton is 6-2 this season with its only losses being to Arizona and Texas, two teams likely to get very high seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Crucially, Kalkbrenner’s return will move the supporting cast back into its natural positions. Those other players should play better, not just Kalkbrenner. This should have a positive Domino effect on how the whole Bluejay team performs. That will lead Creighton to a heavy win of 15 points against Butler.

Final Butler-Creighton Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game for the obvious reason that Kalkbrenner’s return invites layers of mystery and uncertainty into the picture. Just see how well Creighton plays today and file it away for the future.

Final Butler-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Butler +8.5