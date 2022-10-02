Butler volleyball wastes no time in dispatching Pratt – Butler County Times-Gazette

By LIONEL TIPTON

EL DORADO – This is the time of year that Homecoming games dominate the high school football season, and although it wasn’t billed as such, Butler volleyball made a Homecoming of sorts Saturday afternoon.

The 20th-ranked Grizzlies, who have been away from the Power Plant for the past seven games (since Sept. 14), made their return with an exclamation point, closing out a match with Pratt in less than an hour.

In their time away from home, Butler (14-7, 8-1) went 2-2 at the Blue Dragon Showdown in Hutchinson, swept Barton and Cloud County, and fell in five sets at Dodge City. They also moved into the NJCAA Division I rankings, coming in at No. 20.

“We had a pretty good showing at the Hutchinson tournament,” Coach Lisa Lechtenberg said. “We beat a ranked team, (No. 16) Mineral Area (Mo.) (and) we had (MSU-)West Plains on the ropes and just didn’t finish it, and they’re ranked (No. 18) .

“We hung around just ‘receiving votes’ for a few weeks, then we (upset) a ranked team and took care of a couple of teams that we’re supposed to beat, and they put us back in.

“So, we can’t complain.”

The team enthusiastically embraced returning to its home court, getting contributions from a number of players in the Sweep (25-13, 25-11, 25-15) against the struggling Beavers (4-14, 0-8).

This probably didn’t enhance Butler’s ranking, Lechtenberg said.

“Usually, you don’t move up unless you beat a ranked team,” she said. “And right now, Hutch is (receiving votes), Seward is ranked (No. 12). I think that says a lot as to how strong our conference is.”

Butler’s dominance of Pratt allowed Lechtenberg to get her reserves some much-needed experience.

“My dad has been a Coach for many years, and his first question to me no matter what – when we were ranked in the top five in the Nation – (was) ‘Does everybody get to play,'” Lechtenberg said. “Everybody works hard in practice; everybody works hard in the weight room; and I think it’s very beneficial to see it pay off and get that opportunity to play in a match.”

An example would be freshman setter Jayla Fleck, Lechtenberg said.

“(Fleck) did a great job,” she said. “I think that just tells how deep our bench is, and it’s always fun to get multiple players (in the match).”

With so much talent on the Butler squad, top to bottom, it causes problems for the Grizzlies’ foes, Lechtenberg said.

“I think that’s something that is hard to defend at times,” she said. “When you’re balanced – when we have a middle (blocker) getting double-digit kills, when we have an outside getting double-digit kills, when we have a right side getting double-digit kills – it makes the opponents think.

“Sometimes, certain teams are very heavy just with the outside, so we can give more attention to their outsides defensively. When we pass well, Rainey (Aven) does a good job of distribution, getting the ball to multiple players at multiple times.

“It’s kind of fun when you can look at her and tell her, ‘You’ve got options.’ “

In the first set, sophomore libero Sydney Morrow had a 5-0 serving run, helped by two kills from sophomore Kennedy Kelly and one each from sophomores Carrie Roe and McKenna Rhodes, pushing the lead to 10-4. Butler kept the pressure on after that, outscoring Pratt 15-9 from there to take the set. Rhodes had back-to-back kills in the set and earned the final point on a service ace.

Rhodes then served a 7-0 run in the second set that pushed the Butler advantage from 6-5 to 12-5, and the Grizzlies then closed out that set on a 13-6 run. Aven had back-to-back service aces in the set.

In the third set, Pratt managed to keep nipping at Butler’s heels, but a 7-1 Grizzlies run allowed them to get the separation they needed to close out the set and the match.

Rhodes, a sophomore who came to Butler after playing last year for Highland, had a big game.

“She’s a true outside (hitter), and we’re changing her over to the right side because that’s a spot that we needed to fill after (the graduated) Jaryn (Benning) left,” Lechtenberg said. “McKenna is starting to pick it up. At first, it was very foreign and different for her, and she is slowly starting to grasp onto it, and it’s huge to have her in the back row – we have an Offensive Threat out of the back row when she’s there.”

It will be back on the road for Butler on Tuesday, when the Grizzlies take part in a triangular match at Cowley against the Tigers (unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in NJCAA Division II) and the Ottawa junior varsity. They will be in a tournament next Friday and Saturday at West Plains (Mo.) to face Tyler (Texas), (No. 18) MSU-West Plains, Jefferson (Mo.) and No. 8 Trinity Valley (Texas).

The Grizzlies are then at Hutchinson, Seward and Garden City before returning to the Power Plant on Oct. 19 to face Barton – one of four consecutive home matches to close the regular season.

“We go on the road for about two weeks, then we get to be at home for the last four matches,” Lechtenberg said. “They’re going to be tough matches. I do like that we’re going to play them at home (the) last (match), but I like to think that it doesn’t matter what gym we’re in; as long as we play good volleyball, we’ll be OK and compete with everybody.”