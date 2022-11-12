Butler soccer prepared for 10th national trip – Butler County Times-Gazette

By Charles Chaney BCTG Sports Editor

EL DORADO—The Butler Grizzlies soccer team have a bad taste in their mouth after last week’s stunning loss to Barton in the district championships.

Getting the No. 3 seed in the national tournament will help fix that bad taste.

“The girls were pretty excited to get that at a large bid,” Butler head Coach Adam Hunter said. “The coaching staff, we were pleasantly surprised to draw the No. 3 seeds

They got results. Before the loss to Barton last week, the Grizzlies hadn’t experienced a loss since a 3-2 loss in overtime to fifth-seed Seminole State on Sept. 2.

They have wins over tournament Qualifiers in Laramie County (Wyoming), Iowa Western, Monroe College and Barton, almost half the field, the Grizzlies have done a great job of loading their resume with topflight wins and it wasn’t too much of a surprise when they were able to get a top seed.

“We set out this year knowing that we had a pretty strong team,” Hunter said. “We tried to put together a schedule that was going to make it very difficult for the committee to leave us out of the tournament as long as we could get results.”

You want that top seed because you’re given a day off in between contests. Last year, they beat Iowa Western but fell to Salt Lake on day 2 as Salt Lake was fresh and the Grizzlies were coming off a tough win over Iowa Western.

“The Day off for us is going to be very important, not only from a recovery but also to be able to Scout our opponent live,” Hunter said. “The day off doesn’t mean much if you don’t get a good result on that first day.”

Butler will get to see Salt Lake CC in the first match on Sunday at 2 pm It’ll be the third year in a row the Grizzlies and the Bears will have faced in the national tournament. In 2020, the Grizzlies were blanked 4-0 and last season, Salt Lake scored a late goal to pull away 2-0.

For some players like Yossi Villagrana, there is a factor of revenge but also wanting to start out on the right foot.

“I was honestly kind of happy [to see Salt Lake in the group]she said. “Just to get some Revenge and hopefully knock them out. They’re a good team and we don’t expect anything less but we’ll definitely come Harder this year.”

After having a day off on Monday, Butler is back at it on Tuesday against Monroe, the tournament’s sixth seed. They’ll have played Salt Lake the day before, which Butler is hoping for some tired legs heading into Tuesday.

Butler beat Monroe in New York to open the season, 3-0. While they were without their leading goal scorer, Sierra Edwards, the middle fielder who has scored in every match she’s played in but one this season. She’s fifth nationally in goals scored.

For this sophomore group, this return to the tournament is about unfinished business. They knew they were going to be solid as many of them have been together for quite some time, dating back to their club days under Hunter.

“We’ve all been playing for him for years now,” sophomore Brooklyn Hunter said. “Having the same group of girls to help Chemistry and we’ve been doing this together for so long. It’s really great to see the hard work pay off.”

For the Grizzlies, they’ll hopefully qualify for Thursday’s semifinal.

Only one school from each group will move onto the semifinals on Thursday. The Championship match will be played on Saturday afternoon.

“You do take it one game at a time but you know who that next game is,” Adam Hunter said. “You know that both games are going to be so pivotal.”

Tyler JC, the No. 1 team in the nation is the top seed. With Hill, a school that beat Butler 1-0 in Augusta, the No. 2 seeds Polk State (Florida) is your fourth seed.

Defending national champion, Eastern Florida State, is seventh.

Barton, who defeated the Grizzlies on penalty kicks to advance to their first ever national tournament, is ranked eighth and will play their first match on Monday.

You may watch Butler’s soccer matches on the NJCAA Network. The stream costs $10 for a single day or $25 or the entire tournament.

Butler’s second game is scheduled to start at 2 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Both matches will be played in Evans, Georgia which is right outside of Augusta.

The NJCAA will announce national seeds on Tuesday at noon.

2022 NJCAA DI group play schedule Evans, Georgia Blanchard Woods Park All times CST

Sunday, Nov. 13

Well. 12 Motlow State (TN) vs. No. 1 Tyler (TX), 9 a.m. No. 11 Laramie County (WY) vs. No. 2 Hill (TX), 11:30 a.m. No. 10 Salt Lake vs. No. 3 Butler, 2 pm No. 9 Iowa Western vs. No. 4 Polk State (FL), 4:30 p.m

Monday, Nov. 14

Well. 12 Motlow State vs. No. 8 Barton, 9 am No. 11 Laramie County vs. No. 7 Eastern Florida State, 11:30 a.m. No. 10 Salt Lake vs. No. 6 Monroe CC (NY), 2 pm No. 9 Iowa Western vs. No. 5 Seminole State (OK), 4:30 p.m

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Well. 8 Barton vs. No. 1 Tyler, 9 am No. 7 Eastern Florida State vs. No. 2 Hill, 11:30 pm No. 6 Monroe vs. No. 3 Butler, 2 pm No. 5 Seminole State vs. No. 4 Polk State, 4:30 p.m

Thursday, Nov. 17

Highest remaining seed remaining vs. Lowest seed remaining, 3 pm Second highest seed remaining vs. third lowest seed remaining, 5:30 pm

Saturday, Nov. 19

Two remaining teams vs. each other, 3 pm