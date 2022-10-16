Butler beats Bullitt East for Sixth Region title

Butler reserved its spot in the state tournament for the third year in a row after holding off Bullitt East 1-0 in the Sixth Region boys soccer Championship game Saturday at DeSales. Benit Mulume scored the go-ahead goal midway through the first half before the game turned into a defensive grind.

The win gave the Bears (12-5-7) their third-straight Sixth Region title. Butler will face St. Xavier, the Seventh Region champion, in the first round of the KHSAA state tournament Tuesday at 7 pm

Here are three takeaways from the Bears’ Championship win:

‘One for the books’:‘One for the books’: St. Xavier soccer Tops Trinity in 7th Region final on last-minute goal

Battle of the goalies

Butler and Bullitt East’s goalies both stood out Saturday. After conceding the only score of the game, Gabe Brangers refused to let the Bears extend their lead. Mulume, Mohammed Alshabot and Kayden Fried tee’d off at him, but Brangers shooed away shots from all directions, keeping the Chargers in range.

Bullitt East’s offense is tough to slow down. Senior forward Colin Elder has the fourth most goals in the state (47) and the Chargers had only been shut out one other time this season. Butler’s Eliseo Ochoa-Perez found a way. Bullitt East threatened the Bears’ lead, including an Elder shot with just two minutes to go, yet Ochoa-Perez and the Bears defense didn’t break.

“These guys all year long have just answered the bell and just delivered when we had to,” Butler Coach Mario Carrillo said. “This was just another one of those moments. Tight game, everything on the line and they delivered.”

Regional soccer action:Assumption ends Sacred Heart’s regional soccer reign, will face Manual in final

Back-to-back-to-back

Mario Carrillo has created a Dynasty at Butler. The Bears have won six of the last seven Sixth Region titles, and despite a less than stellar record, it was tough to count out the Bears returning to the state tournament.

“I know it wasn’t the most impressive record, but if you look at who we were playing there was a reason why we played those games,” Carrillo said. “It was all about getting ready for games like this.”

Butler started the year 2-3-1. Kayden Fried, the best returning scorer, missed half of the season due to injuries. Contenders like Bullitt East, DeSales and Fern Creek emerged as threats to Butler’s three-peat.

Despite the hardships, Carrillo said the team’s faith didn’t waver. Butler weathered the Storm and reminded the state who runs the region with a string of impressive victories. Butler shut out DeSales 3-0 in the 22nd District final before blanking PRP, Fern Creek and Bullitt East on the way back to state.

“It’s just great because this season’s been rough with the injuries,” Fried said. “I hadn’t been able to play many games, but I love these guys and everybody’s been working hard.”

Instant rankings:Jason Frakes’ list of top 10 high school football teams in Kentucky

Bears vs. Tigers, oh my

Butler opens up the state tournament against the No. 1-ranked team in Kentucky. St. Xavier has depth, home-field advantage and owns a 1-0 win over the Bears this season. St. Xavier punched its ticket to the state tournament after defeating Trinity 2-1 Thursday.

Butler didn’t shy away from scheduling tough competition so they wouldn’t feel overwhelmed in a Matchup like this. The Tigers may have the most KHSAA soccer championships (17), but Prestige doesn’t win you games.

“You have to do the absolute best you can, play mistake free and have a little bit of luck on your side because we know who were playing on Tuesday night,” Carrillo said. “Yeah, we played them in August, but they’re a much better team now. … You just have to keep your head down, keep going with what got you to that point and just forge ahead.”

Follow Courier Journal Reporter JL Kirven on Twitter @JL_Kirven for more updates on Louisville prep sports