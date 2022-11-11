Butch Harmon says this is amateurs’ biggest mistake. The fix is ​​also easy.

Adam Scott, left, and Butch Harmon in 2018. Getty Images

Butch Harmon, speaking to an audience of caddies, was preaching to the choir.

He had just been asked what he thought was the biggest mistake amateurs make, and towards the end of his answer, he laughed. During the question-and-answer session last week with three loopers as part of a fundraising event for the caddy-focused Evans Scholars Foundation, Harmon knew he had understanding ears.

“They never take enough club,” he said, his answer recorded in a video shared this week by the Western Golf Association and Evans Scholars Foundation Twitter account. “They take a club that if they hit it their absolute max, they may reach the hole. I tell them all the time, if it’s a 7-iron, take a 6-iron and swing easily.

“You guys caddying, you know they never take enough club.”

Notably here, the problem is simple, as is the solution. This has nothing to do with posture, grip, backswing or follow-through. Just fish through your bag and find the lower number. And while you may disagree with the overall thought of one of golf’s greatest-ever teachers, it’s hard to argue with the value of taking a smooth swing.

The Q&A also gave us a few more nuggets from Harmon.

His biggest golf pet peeve is much like his amateurs-biggest-mistake answer — it also isn’t complicated, but nevertheless is recurring. “Slow play,” they said. “My gosh, it’s the all-time worst, and Tour players don’t help it any. TV doesn’t help it either. Just get on with it.”

The one-time Coach of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Greg Norman also said he wished he could have worked with Retief Goosen.

And Harmon said he Cried during Woods’ win at the ’97 Masters.

The complete exchange from the video is below:

