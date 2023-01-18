Busy weekend on the Kilkenny Handball front as the county juvenile Finals take center stage

The 2023 40×20 juvenile singles county Finals were held across three venues over the weekend.

Seven Finals were played in front of a packed gallery in Kilfane on Friday evening. Attention then turned to Clogh on Saturday morning for the girls and boys under-14 singles before the remaining two finals, the boys’ under-15 singles and girls’ under-17 were played in Kells on Sunday.

Well done to all the players and a huge thanks to the Clubs for hosting the games and officials in each club for Refereeing the games.

The results from the weekend’s games are as follows.

Friday

BU12S Lory Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels) beat Cathal Barron (Windgap)

GU12S Ciara Maguire (Clogh) beat Rachel Kennedy (Windgap)

GU13S Ava Walsh (Kells) beat Abbie Flanagan (Clogh)

BU13S Gary McHugh (Kilfane) beat Darragh McCormack (Kells)

BU16S Anthony Clifford (Talbots Inch) beat Cian Doherty (Kilfane)

GU15S Emily Phelan (Kells) beat Orla Duggan (Galmoy)

BU17S Niall Drennan (Galmoy) beat Michael Stynes ​​(Talbots Inch)

Saturday

GU14S Niamh Drennan (Galmoy) beat Shauna Hayes (Kells)

BU14S Shane Doyle (Windgap) beat Conor Manogue (Kells)

Sunday

BU15S Rian Dowling (Talbots Inch) beat Timmy Corr (Kells)

GU17S Aoibhe Ryan (Kilfane) beat Emma Kelly (Glenmore)

GU16S Katie Jordan (Kilfane) beat Jenny Saunders (Windgap)

The Leinster Adult Championships are also in week two of the championships. Please see the results below.

MIS Brian Mahon (Clogh) beat Keith Armstrong (Wexford)

MJS Wayne Kinsella (Wicklow) beat Billy O’Neill (Clogh)

MJCS Ronan O’Brien (Windgap) beat Ben Dunphy (Laois)

MU21S Sean Barron (Windgap) beat Harry Delaney (Kells)

SMBS Willie Murphy (Kilfane) beat Liam Murphy (Wexford)

LJBS Dearbhail O’Keeffe (Kilfane) beat Aine Duggan (Galmoy)

LJS Aoife Brophy (Laois) beat Deirdre Purcell (Windgap)

RMS Eamonn Purcell (Windgap) beat Brendan Murphy (Wexford)

O35B Anthony Martin (Kells) beat Jamie Balfe (Kildare)

O35B Diarmuid Burke (Kells) beat Shane Terry (Wexford)