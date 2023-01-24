Buskirk-Chumley, city parks, WFHB radio need help. Can you volunteer?

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

Buskirk-Chumley Theater Usher Orientation and training

Come join the next New Volunteer Training on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6-7:15 pm at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater, 114 E. Kirkwood Ave. Volunteer ushers are responsible for making each event at the theater a success. Volunteers welcome and direct guests, take tickets, help patrons find their seats, hand out programs, and help make the event run smoothly. Ushering at the BCT is a great way to get involved in arts and entertainment in Bloomington. Volunteers must be 16 years or older, be able to stand for the length of the performance, move within the theater quickly and easily, be able to read the small print on tickets and work in low light conditions, be friendly and willing to interact with patrons, staff, and other volunteers in a courteous manner, feel comfortable managing large crowds in normal and emergency situations and attend Usher training. RSVPs are required at https://tinyurl.com/BCT-usher-volunteer-training. Contact Jordan Ferguson at 812-323-3020 or [email protected] for more information.

Update on case:Insanity defense sought for Billie Davis, woman accused in Bloomington bus stabbing

Adult Winter Recess volunteers

Join the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department as a Volunteer for the Adult Winter Recess event on Feb. 18, from 6 to 10:30 pm This event is a great way to beat the wintertime doldrums with grown-up playtime! Featuring recess games like four square, kickball, dodgeball, Giant lawn games, a throwback video game lounge, music from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s, and a photo booth. Volunteers will assist with event setup and teardown, as well as help facilitate games and music. Beer and wine will be available for purchase during the event, so all volunteers must be at least 21 years old and an ID check will be required. To sign up and learn more about Volunteer requirements, visit https://tinyurl.com/adult-winter-recess. For additional information, contact Crystal Ritter at [email protected]

Environmental news Reporter

WFHB Community Radio exists to celebrate and increase local cultural diversity and provide an open forum for the exchange of ideas. This volunteer-powered radio station is desperately seeking an environmental news reporter. Responsibilities would include, Researching and writing environmental news stories, conducting interviews, selecting soundbites for air, recording voice-overs, editing pieces together, as well as recording interviews to be aired as “back and forth” pieces. This is an amazing opportunity for volunteers to not only learn how to edit audio, and record interviews to air on the radio, but also to learn WordPress, SEO, and audio Journalism skills. Interested? Visit https://tinyurl.com/environmental-news-reporter to respond today! To find out more, please call 812-323-1200 or email [email protected]

Community Wish List Spotlight

Animal Shelter Wish List

The City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control, aka the Bloomington Animal Shelter’s mission, is to address and respond to all companion animal needs in the community through education, enforcement and support, in order to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect.

Donations delivery address: 13410 S. Walnut St., Bloomington, IN 47401. Material donations may be dropped off in the white bin outside of the front doors at any time.

Contact: BACC at 812-349-3492 with any questions regarding donations.

Featured Wishes: top priority needs include clip leashes, slip leashes, treat pouches, soft dog treats (Moist and Meaty, Pupperoni, Beggin Strips, etc.)plastic cat crates, plastic dog crates, kitchen-size trash bags, contractor-size trash bags, spray cheese and more

View their complete Wish List online at https://tinyurl.com/animal-shelter-wish-list.

You can find current in-kind, material needs on the year-round Community Wish List at bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/communitywishlist.