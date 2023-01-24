Buskirk-Chumley, city parks, WFHB radio need help. Can you volunteer?

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

Buskirk-Chumley Theater Usher Orientation and training

Come join the next New Volunteer Training on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6-7:15 pm at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater, 114 E. Kirkwood Ave. Volunteer ushers are responsible for making each event at the theater a success. Volunteers welcome and direct guests, take tickets, help patrons find their seats, hand out programs, and help make the event run smoothly. Ushering at the BCT is a great way to get involved in arts and entertainment in Bloomington. Volunteers must be 16 years or older, be able to stand for the length of the performance, move within the theater quickly and easily, be able to read the small print on tickets and work in low light conditions, be friendly and willing to interact with patrons, staff, and other volunteers in a courteous manner, feel comfortable managing large crowds in normal and emergency situations and attend Usher training. RSVPs are required at https://tinyurl.com/BCT-usher-volunteer-training. Contact Jordan Ferguson at 812-323-3020 or [email protected] for more information.

