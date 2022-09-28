Business Council For The Arts Announces 2022 Obelisk Awards Honorees

PRESS CONTACT:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

September 23, 2022

DALLAS – Ten North Texas arts and business individuals and organizations will be honored at the 34th annual Obelisk Awards to be presented by the Business Council for the Arts on Tuesday, November 15. Noon – 1:30 at The Fairmont Dallas. Chair of the 2022 Obelisk Awards is Pamela Zeigler-Petty, Senior Vice-President, Community Development Banking, InterBank. Pamela is the first African American to hold this position. The Honorary Chairs are Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger, Patricia Villareal and Tom Leatherbury. The Obelisk Award honors businesses, nonprofits, and individuals for their extraordinary support of arts and culture in North Texas. The event host will be WFAA Channel 8 Anchor, Cleo Greene.

Honorees and their nominators are the following:

Dr. Harry Robinson, Jr., Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominated by James Earl Estes of YourControllerPlus

Lily Weiss, Visionary Nonprofit Arts Leader

Nominated by Terri Provencal, of PATRON Magazine

Goodson Law, Arts Education

Nominated by Alissa McCain of Texas Accountants and Lawyers for the Arts

The Rosewood Corporation, Arts Partnerships (Small)

Nominated by the Nasher Sculpture Center

UT Southwestern Medical Center, Arts Partnerships (Large)

Nominated by: Dr. Dennis Kratz of University of Texas at Dallas

John Harper MD, Business Champion for the Arts

Nominated by the Lupe Murchison Foundation

Plano Symphony Orchestra, Distinguished Cultural Organization

Nominated by Jan Rugg of Atmos Energy

Mead & Hunt Architects, New Initiatives (Small)

Nominated by Ilknur Ozgur of Artstillery

Boeing Company, New Initiatives (Large)

Nominated by Kenneth A. Hersh of the George W. Bush Presidential Center

Rhiannon Martin, Outstanding Leadership Arts Alumnus

Nominated by Cathryn McClellan Kelly, Leadership Arts Alumni

Presenting sponsors of the 2022 Obelisk Awards are Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger. The Connoisseur Sponsor is Oncor. Collector Sponsors are Capital One and Neiman Marcus. The Hospitality Sponsor is The Fairmont Dallas. Aficionado Sponsors are Aetna, The Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum: The Samurai Collection, Atmos Energy, Beck Group, Bourland Octave Management, Corgan Associates, Inc., Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Displays Fine Art Services, Fisher Phillips, Frost Bank, HALL Group, Haynes Boone, Holland & Knight LLP, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Jackson Walker LLP, Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership – Texas Woman’s University, Jones Day, Local Profile, Lupe Murchison Foundation, McGrath Family Charitable Fund, MPS Real Estate Investors, Parkland Health, PepsiCo, Polsinelli, PC, PwC, RealPage, Inc., Simmons Bank, Southern Methodist University, Tolleson Wealth Management, University of North Texas, College of Visual Art & Design, University of Texas at Dallas, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Vinson & Elkins.

Each honoree of the 2022 Obelisk Award receives an original and one-of-a-kind artwork in glass created by noted Dallas artist Polly Gessell, underwritten by the Craig and Kathryn Hall Foundation.

Graphics for the 2022 Obelisk Awards are based on the original artwork Dakar Senegal by noted Dallas artist Frank Frazier, represented by Hearne Gallery.

Sponsorships, tickets, and donations in recognition of the honorees and BCA programs can be purchased at www.ntbca.org/the-obelisk-awards.

Business Council for the Arts

Business Council for the Arts encourages, inspires, and stimulates businesses and municipalities to support the arts in the workplace, in education, and in the community. We are a connector between commerce and culture. Our programs bring wellness and equity into the workplace through the arts, develop next generation business leaders for arts boards, inject creativity into work teams, measure the economic impact of the arts in North Texas, and enrich arts organizations with business best practices. Contact us at [email protected] for more information.

