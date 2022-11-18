Bushland volleyball Advances to third straight state championship game

Bushland volleyball Advances to third straight state championship game

Bushland head volleyball Coach Jason Culpepper said earlier in the week that going to state never gets old. After all, he added, each team is different.

While the 2022 team may be different from all the others, it keeps delivering the same result. Now, it just needs to do it one more time.

The Bushland Lady Falcons defeated East Bernard on Thursday afternoon in the 3A State Semifinals 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17.

Bushland heads to its third consecutive state championship game. They’ve won the past two years.

It was the first time in 20 matches that the Lady Falcons dropped a set, but after making it back to the big game with an eight-person senior class, that speed bump didn’t matter.

“I thought we played well,” Culpepper said. “We played a little timid in set two and we gave some points away that we normally don’t do. They responded well in game three, though, and it was good to get some adversity in and bounce back from it.”

