Bush secures 2022 Crypto.com AFLW Goal of the Year

The Gold Coast SUNS’ Ashanti Bush has been announced as the Crypto.com Goal of the Year Winner.

The young star kicked the Crypto.com Goal of the Year in the Gold Coast SUNS’ Clash with the GWS GIANTS at Henson Park in Round Ten.

Bush followed up her Inaugural AFLW goal with an impressive major that won her the Crypto.com Goal of the Year at the 2022 Season Seven W Awards at Crown Palladium on Tuesday evening.

A highly skilful forward with strong hands overhead Bush is also equally dangerous at ground level with her evasiveness and football smarts which she displayed this season. Apart from the NT Thunder academy program, Arnhem Crows in the Big Rivers Football League and the Darwin Buffaloes Women’s Premier League side in the TIO Northern Territory Football League. Bush was the eighth pick in last year’s 2021 NAB AFLW Draft, Bush hails from Beswick, a small community approximately 80km east of Katherine.

Ashanti beat Akec Makur Chout from Hawthorn and fellow NT Product, Danielle Ponter who intercepted a kick by a Geelong opponent in the center of the Oval during the first quarter, streamed down the ground taking four bounces, before running into an open goal.

The Crypto.com AFLW Goal of the Year Winner was voted on by fans at the end of the 2022 NAB AFLW Season Seven