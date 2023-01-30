BU’s Cryer, WVU’s Stevenson Receive Big 12 Men’s Basketball Accolades

Baylor’s LJ Cryer picked up his second Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week while West Virginia’s Erik Stevenson collected his first Newcomer of the Week after both led their teams to a pair of wins, including helping the Big 12 to a 7-3 advantage in its challenge against the SEC.

Cryer averaged 21 points in leading Baylor to its third-straight undefeated week and a six-game winning streak with wins over No. 9 Kansas and Arkansas. His week started with a team-high 22-point performance against the Jayhawks where he went off for 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half. Cryer nailed five 3-pointers, which tied a career-high and made him the first Bear with five Threes in a half since Adam Flagler on 12/18/2021. They finished the game shooting .500 from the field and .455 from three-point range. Cryer followed up his performance against Kansas with his fourth 20-point performance of the season against Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Katy, Texas native burst out of the gates with 10 of Baylor’s first 14 points in the game, helping the Bears build an early nine-point lead. He finished 6-of-13 from the field, 2-of-4 from the three-point line and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. With the two wins, BU improved to 9-0 in Cryer’s career when he eclipsed the 20+ point mark.

Stevenson recorded a career-high 31 points on seven 3-point field goals in West Virginia’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge win over No. 15 Auburn. He averaged 23.5 points for the week, tallying 16 in a 15-point win at Texas Tech. The senior guard shot .700 from the 3-point line against Auburn. Combined for the week, Stevenson hit .448 from the field, .471 from 3-point range and .813 from the free throw line. He registered his first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds at Texas Tech.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Players:

Nov. 14: Adam Flagler, BU, G, Sr.

Nov. 21: LJ Cryer, BU, G, Jr.

Nov. 28: Markquis Nowell, K-State, G, Sr.

December 5: Jalen Wilson, KU, F, Jr.

December 12: Tre Mitchell, WVU, F, Sr.

December 19: Marcus Carr, UT, G, Sr.

December 27: Emanuel Miller, TCU, F, Sr.

Jan. 2: Marcus Carr, UT, G, Sr.

Jan. 9: Markquis Nowell, K-State, G, Sr.

Jan. 16: KJ Adams Jr., KU, F, So.

Jan. 23: Avery Anderson III, OSU, G, Sr.

Jan. 30: LJ Cryer, BU, G, Jr.

Newcomers:

Nov. 14: Keyontae Johnson, K-State, F, Sr.

Nov. 21: Gradey Dick, KU, G, Fr.

Nov. 28: Jaren Holmes, ISU, G, Sr.

December 5: Keyonte George, BU, G, Fr. and Gradey Dick, KU, G, Fr.

December 12: Grant Sherfield, OU, G, Sr.

December 19: Keyontae Johnson, K-State, F, Sr.

December 27: Nae’Qwan Tomlin, K-State, F, Jr. and Grant Sherfield, OU, G, Sr.

Jan. 2: Keyonte George, BU, G, Fr.

Jan. 9: Keyontae Johnson, K-State, F, Sr.

Jan. 16: Sir’Jabari Rice, UT, G, Gr.

Jan. 23: Keyontae Johnson, K-State, F, Sr.

Jan. 30: Erik Stevenson, West Virginia, G, Sr.