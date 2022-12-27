Burundi, Egypt Crowned 2022 Zone V Senior Beach Volleyball Championship – KT PRESS

Burundian men’s team of Dukundane Ivan and Irangabiye and Egyptian Women’s pair of Abdelhady and Doaa have been crowned this year Zone V senior beach volleyball Champions in Bujumbura-Burundi.

The four days tournament was held in Bujumbura city at the shore of Lake Tanganyika (petit Bassam) where this year’s edition was attended by four countries.

Apart from the host Burundi, Egypt, Uganda and Kenya were represented with different teams in all categories men and women.

Burundi was the most represented with 4 teams, while Uganda, Kenya and Egypt had one team respectively.

After the preliminary games in the men category, the team of Dukundane Ivan and Irangabiye from Burundi reached the final where they played against the duo of Atef and Fayed of Egypt.

The host secured a gold medal after summarizing the Pharaohs by two sets null.

In the Women’s category, team Abdelhady and Doaa won the gold medal after beating their compatriots of Niro and Habiba by two sets null 2-0 (21-13, 21-16).

Rwandan teams and other countries from Zone V did not participate in this year’s edition due to insufficient funds.

This is the second time Zone V newly elected committee led by Rwandan RUTERANA Fernand Sauveur organized the zone V competitions after the Zove V youth beach volleyball Championship held in the same country in June 2022.